RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer free, online turkey hunting seminars this March. Topics will include biology, species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, setup, effective shot placement, decoy placement and hunting strategies. Each class will be held from 7-8 p.m. and will conclude with an interactive question-and-answer session.
2021 Turkey Hunting Seminar Schedule:
- March 2 and 9: Biology for Hunters, Regulations, Where to Hunt and Scouting
- March 3 and 10: Firearms, Ammo, Clothing and Miscellaneous Equipment
- March 4 and 11: Hunting Techniques and Strategies
Space is limited and pre-registration is required on the Wildlife Commission’s website. Classes will be held via Zoom, and participants will receive their link after registering.
The seminars are being held prior to the wild turkey open seasons for male or bearded turkeys, which occurs April 3-9 for youth under 18, and April 10-May 8 statewide.
Turkey hunting rules and regulations are available in the North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Regulations Digest. For more information on turkey seminars and other skills-based seminars, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact Walter James by email at walter.james@ncwildlife.org or at 984-202-1387.