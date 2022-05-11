Four more top Perquimans County High School graduating seniors have been awarded scholarships to help them pursue higher education in the fall.
Kimari Lashee Parker and Jewel Faith Benton were named 2022 Walker & Marjorie Rayburn Scholarship recipients, while Lindsey Ferguson was selected as this year’s recipient of the Cole Mentoring Scholarship and Kevin Wall was recently awarded this year’s Eugene Rountree Sr. Scholarship.
Historically, only one Rayburn scholarship is awarded each year. However, because of high earnings in the Walker and Marjorie Rayburn Educational Endowment the past several years, the Perquimans County Schools Foundation Board of Directors announced that two Rayburn scholarships would be awarded this year.
According to the foundation, the Rayburn Scholarship is a needs-based scholarship worth $5,000 a year for four years (a $20,000 value) and is designed to help a qualifying Perquimans County High School graduate attend a university in the University of North Carolina System that’s at least 50 miles away from home. Applicants are required to submit a written essay and submit to a face-to-face interview. Parker and Benton were among the 14 seniors from this year’s graduating class interviewed for the award.
Parker plans to attend UNC-Charlotte to study pre-health professions exploration. She is an honor student at PCHS, is enrolled in college courses through College of The Albemarle, is active in numerous school clubs and, according to the foundation, works tirelessly in her community through Meals on Wheels, Seeds of Success and other volunteer organizations. Recently, she took part in a 7-month project to refurbish the church she attends.
Benton will attend UNC-Chapel Hill where she plans to study for a career as a nurse practitioner. She is an honor student, active in BETA, HOSA, Interact and the Student Government. She also was enrolled in classes at COA and at the NC School of Science and Math to prepare for her entry into UNC-CH. Benton volunteers at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church and is a student athlete, having played softball all four years in high school.
The Janice McKenzie Cole Mentoring Scholarship is a $1,000 award available each year to a PCHS graduate who has a desire to mentor others. According to the foundation, the scholarship is designed “to encourage college-bound seniors to invest in the lives and education of younger students.”
The scholarship is named in honor of Perquimans County resident Janice McKenzie Cole, the first African American and the first female to serve as a District Court Judge in the First Judicial District of North Carolina. During her career, Cole mentored many young attorneys and professionals.
Ferguson plans to attend Campbell University to pursue a degree in psychology. Her goal is to become a therapist or licensed psychologist.
In her application essay for the scholarship she wrote, “My career choice is not about the money, it is about helping teenagers and young adults struggling with mental health issues. This world needs more positivity. I want to work closely with others to bring them hope and help them be more successful.”
Ferguson is a dual-enrolled student at Perquimans High School and COA, has earned academic honors throughout her high school years, and, according to the foundation, is active in her school, community and church with a focus on helping others. She recently was named as a NCHSAA Outstanding Cheerleader.
The Eugene Rountree Sr. Scholarship a $500 scholarship given in memory of Eugene Rountree Sr. and sponsored by the Inter-County Department Fire Department. It is available each year to a graduating PCHS senior who is actively involved in a fire department or who has family members who volunteer or work for a fire department. Rountree was a charter member and fire chief for the Inter-County VFD who retired after more than four decades of service.
Wall plans to attend Full Sail University and pursue a bachelor’s degree in game development and a master’s degree in computer science.
He, too, is a dual enrolled student, taking classes at PCHS and COA. He is an honor student, active in BETA Club and has served as the “tech guru” for the PCHS Theater Class. He has been active in volunteer work, organizing a food drive at the school during Thanksgiving.
Wall also received a $500 scholarship from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.