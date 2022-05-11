...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The Perquimans County High School Athletic Booster Club has launched a sign fundraiser that allows businesses and others to purchase signs to advertise their name or their business at one or more school athletic facilities of their choice.
“We are truly excited about this campaign,” said PCHS Booster Club President Crissy Brabble. “It is a great way to promote your business or organization and support our student athletes.”
All donations are tax deductible and all donors will be recognized at the Booster Club’s meetings and on its Facebook page. The signs are already up at the softball and baseball fields and will be moved to the other athletic venues when those seasons start.
So far this year, the Booster Club’s signs, concessions at home games and apparel fundraisers have provided money for such things as travel and meals for the swim team for its regional and state meets, money for the golf team for meals at the regional tournament, purchased workout equipment for the volleyball team, and new goals for the soccer team. The Booster Club will also be hosting a banquet for all senior athletes.
Recently the school district purchased a concessions trailer that was renovated with the help of the Booster Club. Profits from concessions and all annual fundraisers will be used by the Booster Club to provide for additional needs for the school’s athletic programs.
“I can’t thank our coaches, parents, athletic and cheer volunteers enough for their time helping us with concessions at the games,” said Brabble. “This has proven to be an excellent addition to our Booster funds which are in turn, poured right back into all our athletes.”
Anyone interested in purchasing a sign, making a donation or joining the PCHS Booster Club can contact Crissy Brabble at uncrn96@hotmail.com or Natalie Brown, the club’s vice president, at nataliebrown@yahoo.com/.