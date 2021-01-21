PCHS Honor Roll

Perquimans County High School Honor Roll A/AB Honor Roll
2nd 9 weeks
9th Grade
A Honor Roll
Mogan Baccus, Daven Brabble, Dawson Brickhouse, Shavoris Lewis Jr., Haley Mathews, Dakota Mayo, Justin Richardson, Bristyle Ridick, Collin Roberts, Ashleigh Russell, Hailey Scott, Breanne Shepherd, Kenley Stallings, Keralyn Stanley, Ashlynn Ward, Lucas Winslow
AB Honor Roll
Dyshawn Billups, Adrian Carver, Zoe Clifton, Waylon Davenport, Megan Forbes, Brianna Gilbert, Harlee Hunter, Cassie Hurdle, Vivien Lane, Celia Manning, Brent Melton, Nicholas Moxley, Jacob Nixon, Jedediah Ray, Holly Riddick, JaMarion Sutton, Troy Sutton, John Wright
10th Grade
A Honor Roll
Meredith DeCastillia, Reagan Elkins, Ja’Miah Elliott, Ellie Jackson, Sydney Russell, Ariana Salupo, Eby Scaff, Victoria Williamson, Macon Winslow
AB Honor Roll
Carissa Baker, Kenneth Barnes, Madilyn Chaulk, Dayne Colson, Joleigh Connor, Alicen Fain, Olivia Ferris, Kayleigh Forbes, Shaniya Greene, Ryder Hansen, Kaylie Hudson, Kamari Johnson, James Klein, Stetson Proctor, Thomas Riddick Jr., Ma’Kyla Sharp, Emma Smith, Noah Swinney, Breanna Vaughan
11th Grade
A Honor Roll
Jewel Benton, Emily Bundy, Mason Byrum, Trent Byrum, Kathryn Christian, Lindsey Ferguson, Eli Gregory, Kaileigh Nixon, Madison Nixon, Chloe Sehlmeyer, Logan Stokely, Richard Story, Kaitlyn Votava, Kevin Wall
AB Honor Roll
Nyriah Blanchard, Lainey Chappell, Macie Cooper, Sivar Cox, Edrith Gatling, Ayden Glenn, Kameron Hall, Symiaya Leary, Tamia Mallory, Jada Modlin, Angelo Moxley, Ty Nixon, Hailey Oliver, Nasir Parker, Ayden Reiver, Jackson Russell, Jaden Sawyer, Hunter Scott, Tanner Thach, Chase White, Jett Winslow
12th Grade
A Honor Roll
Avery Biggs, Natalie Corprew, Maci Denson, Carly Elliott, Andrew Hall, Sarah Jordan, Belle Pierce, Jayda White
AB Honor Roll
Logan Brown, Faith Christian, Dylan Cox, Aramando Feliciano, Landon Gregory, Makaila Hale, Antwan Harris, Tiffany Mathis, Emma Nixon, Nayanna Parker,. J’Nya Perry, Kaylin Russell, Zoe Sawyer, Andrew Tinney, Tanaysha Watson