Three more graduating Perquimans County High School seniors have been awarded top scholarships to help them pursue higher education in the fall.
Madison Nixon is the 2022 recipient of the Michael Steven Higgins “Changing the World” Scholarship, Trent Byrum was recently awarded the Thomas and Mary Chapley Scholarship, and Symiaya Leary is the recipient of the Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship.
Nixon, a dually enrolled student at Perquimans High School and College of The Albemarle, plans to attend East Carolina University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work.
According to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, she is active in the community and mission outreach programs like clothing and food drives, visiting the elderly in the community, trash pickup along public roads, and church activities such as youth group and Vacation Bible School. She also is active in the BETA Club, is a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a member of the PCHS soccer team.
In the essay she wrote to apply for scholarships, she wrote: “I plan to major in social work which is a practice-based profession that promotes social change, development, cohesion and the empowerment of people and communities. The main goal of this type of work is to enhance human well-being and help meet the basic and complex needs of all people.”
The Higgins endowed scholarship pays tribute to Michael Steven Higgins, a 2016 graduate of Perquimans County High School and graduate of East Carolina University who was serving as an intern with the N.C. State Highway Patrol’s college internship program when he was tragically killed in the line of duty while riding as a passenger in a law enforcement vehicle.
To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average and be pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies or some other occupation that serves others. Applicants must have applied, been accepted and plan to attend East Carolina University.
Byrum, the Thomas and Mary Chapley Scholarship winner, is the son of Tiffany Byrum and the late Kenny Byrum. He plans to attend ECU and pursue a career in biomedical engineering.
The $6,000 Chapley scholarship is given by local residents Thomas and Mary Chapley. To qualify for the scholarship, recipients must attend a college or university that’s at least 50 miles from Hertford, have a GPA of 3.0 or better, and have a good attendance record and no discipline issues. The $6,000 scholarship is renewable in 2023.
According to the foundation, Byrum is also a dual-enrolled student, taking classes at Perquimans High School, COA and Regent University. He maintains a 4.7 GPA while staying active in sports, the Forestburg Ruritans, Perquimans Future Farmers of America, Health Occupations Students of America, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Hunter Safety Team.
In his application for scholarships, he wrote: “I am excited to further my education in the Honors College at East Carolina University. I am grateful and excited for this opportunity.”
Leary, recipient of the Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship, plans to attend N.C. Central University and pursue a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. Her long-term goal is to become a physical therapist.
According to the foundation, Leary is also a dually enrolled student, taking classes at COA as well as PCHS, is active in sports, the Mentor Focus Group, youth development programs, HOSA, and her church and community.
In her scholarship applications, she wrote: “If selected as a recipient for these scholarships, I will continue to strive for excellence not only in my collegiate studies, but in life. I will be forever grateful for the financial assistance and opportunities that I receive.”
The $500 Johnson Scholarship is sponsored by Johnson’s family and friends. According to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Johnson was “a valued and dedicated employee of Perquimans County Schools for 28 years.” She worked as a school nutrition worker, bus driver, custodian and front desk receptionist to the superintendent of schools.
Leary is also the recipient of a Perquimans County Schools Foundation Scholarship. That renewable scholarship is for $1,000 and available to a high school senior at PCHS each year. Selection is based on the student’s scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need.