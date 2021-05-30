Kaylin Russell and Zoe Sawyer were named as the recipients of the Bogue Scholarship, totaling $2,500.
The Bogue Scholarship is given by Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue, Jr. in memory of his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue, aunts Margaret B. Butler and Edith B. Spivey, and all the descendants of the first William Bogue of Perquimans County who have called Perquimans County their home for more than 300 years.
Russell plans to attend Elizabeth City State University to study the Sustainability of Science.
Sawyer plans to attend UNC-W to study Marine Biology.