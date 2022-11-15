Students who are members of the Perquimans County High School Class of 2023 can begin applying for 29 different scholarships offering more than $46,000 in scholarship money.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, which manages the scholarships, announced the scholarships this week. While the majority are valued at either $500 or $1,000, several are larger. The Walker & Marjorie Rayburn Education Scholarship, for example, is valued at $20,000, and the Thomas & Mary Chapley Scholarship is valued at $6,000.
Foundation officials encouraged seniors to visit either the scholarship coordinator or guidance counselor at the high school for applications.
“The Foundation continues to grow, providing financial opportunities for our students,” said PCSF President Carson Stallings. “The motto of the school foundation is to enhance the lives of all students. Whether through scholarships, field trips, swim lessons or other programs, our board members are committed to positively impact the lives of all students.”
The available scholarships include:
• Bessie Smith Harrell Science Scholarship, $500;
• Christopher Todd Conway Student Athletic Scholarship, $500;
• Bogue Scholarship, $2,500;
• Eugene Rountree Sr. Fireman Scholarship, $750;
• Perquimans County Schools Foundation Scholarship, $1,000;
• Peggy B. Griffin Math Educator Scholarship, $500;
• Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship, $500;
• Dr. Honeyblue & Bobby Tolson Scholarship, $1,000;
• Pamela W. Hurdle Empowering Women Scholarship, $500;
• Dr. Dwayne K. Stallings Education Scholarship, $1,000;
• Mark Winslow Beers Making a Positive Impact Scholarship, $500;
• Michael Steven Higgins Changing the World Scholarship, $1,000;
• Kane Mountjoy Paying Kindness Forward Scholarship, $500;
• Barry Ford Giving Back Scholarship, $500;
• Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship, $1,000; and
• James Pat Harrell Education Scholarship, $500.
The PCSF also asked anyone interested in serving as a member of its 15-member volunteer board to contact Executive Director Brenda Lassiter at brendalassiter@pqschools.org. Foundation board members serve three-year terms.