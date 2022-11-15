Elliott Named as recipient of Walker & Marjorie Rayburn Scholarship

Carly Elliott (center), flanked by Marjorie and Walker Rayburn, was the 2021 recipient of the Walker & Marjorie Rayburn Scholarship. 

 Photo courtesy PCSF

Students who are members of the Perquimans County High School Class of 2023 can begin applying for 29 different scholarships offering more than $46,000 in scholarship money.

The Perquimans County Schools Foundation, which manages the scholarships, announced the scholarships this week. While the majority are valued at either $500 or $1,000, several are larger. The Walker & Marjorie Rayburn Education Scholarship, for example, is valued at $20,000, and the Thomas & Mary Chapley Scholarship is valued at $6,000.