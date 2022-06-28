The three co-valedictorians at Perquimans County High School all have big future plans following their recent graduation.
Jewel Faith Benton plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall and major in nursing.
“After receiving my bachelor of science in nursing, I plan to continue my education and earn a master’s in nursing to become a nurse practitioner,” Benton said. “I plan to specialize in midwifery or pediatrics.”
Benton, daughter of Karl and April Benton, said a Bible verse that inspires her is 1 Timothy 4:12: “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.”Mason Scott Byrum plans to attend East Carolina University Honors College where he wants to pursue a degree in physician’s assistant/ENT. His goal is to become an ENT specialist.
Byrum, whose brother Trent Maverick Byrum was also named one of the valedictorians, said he draws inspiration from this quote from Oscar Wilde: “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.”
Trent Maverick Byrum also plans to attend ECU Honors College and major in engineering. He plans a career in biomedical engineering.
“There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure,” he said.
The Byrum brothers are the sons of Kenny and Tiffany Byrum.