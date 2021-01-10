Perquimans Schools Foundation Receives Ag Carolina Grant

Brenda Lassiter, Executive Director for Perquimans County Schools Foundation, recently announced that the School Foundation is the recipient of this year's Ag Carolina's Fund for Rural North Carolina Grant in the amount of $2,500.
The grant was written to request funding to establish ag-focused reading opportunities in elementary classrooms.
According to Lassiter, it seems difficult for us to imagine a world without agriculture.
However, a majority of children do not have a basic understanding of where their food, fiber and fuel comes from. For them, agriculture is simply not part of their world. Lassiter says she believes that the solution to this problem is education.
“Education must begin early,” she said.
The grant funding will ensure the Prek-2 students will be engaged in reading and learning about agriculture.
Currently, the school district has ag-related courses for students in middle and high school, along with active FFA (Future Farmers of America) Clubs, but Lassiter said she was delighted to find funding to assist the elementary school with this important matter.
“Historically, our elementary students have been able to learn first-hand about ag-related topics through local field trips and guest speakers. Neither the field trips or guest speakers are allowed during this pandemic. Simply stated, students must be given exposure to agriculture in an alternative way,” said Foundation President Antoine Moore.
The books purchased will all be ag-related topics and will be housed in every elementary classroom at Perquimans Central School. Students will have access to these books on a daily basis. Moore said another important factor is that the books will remain in the classrooms for years to come and will be available to future students.
To be considered for funding through Ag Carolina, grants must align with the Fund's mission as well as at least one of the following four areas: Education, Environment, Technology or Quality of Rural Life.
Grants are considered for programs in the 34 counties and geographic areas where Ag-Carolina Farm Credit conducts business.