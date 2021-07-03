Four bus drivers for the Perquimans County Schools were recently recognized for perfect attendance for the 2020-21 school year.
According to school officials, each is a veteran driver dedicated to their job and each takes pride in their work which goes beyond just steering a big yellow bus.
They get to know their students, know how to manage student behavior and have a good rapport with students and parents. Each also has had several years of perfect attendance driving their bus.
Janice Butts was honored for her 13th consecutive year of perfect attendance. With only a handful of absences in her 27 years as a driver, Butt’s hard work and dedication are evident, school officials said.
"She is always willing to do whatever is asked of her and does it well," the schools said in a press release. "She has recently retired and will be greatly missed."
School officials said they hope Butts will return in January to drive a bus for the district.
Angela Hedgepeth was honored for her second consecutive year of perfect attendance as a bus driver. Hedgepeth has worked for the school system for nine years and does a wonderful job with her students, the district said.
"At least once or twice a week you can hear Mrs. Hedgepeth on the radio asking the school where a child is because she knows someone is missing and won't leave until she knows the child is in the right place," the district said. "It's that type of caring for the students who ride her bus that is a testament to Mrs. Hedgepeth’s character as a bus driver."
Sheneka Whidbee has had perfect attendance as a bus driver off and on for the last 13 years, the district said. She works as a teacher assistant at Central School but has helped out during the district's driver shortage by driving a bus full time. She originally was assigned to a split route but took on the assignment "because that's just the kind of person she is," the district said.
"Ms. Whidbee works hard and consistently connects with her students and parents," the district said. "She meets challenges head on and does it with grace and professionalism."
Lillie White has had perfect attendance as a bus driver off and on over the last five years, the district said. She, too, "is yet another example of someone willing to do whatever is asked of her and she does it well."
According to the district, White drove a bus for multiple schools this past school year, subbed full time when schedules changed and "met every challenge we have given her with grace and a smile."
"Her rapport with her students, parents and school administration keeps things moving smoothly on whatever bus she is driving and reflects how she cares about what she does," the district said.