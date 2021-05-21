Pirates' Selected for NC AHEC Scholars Program

Perquimans County High School will be represented at NC AHEC Pre-Scholars Institute this summer.
Two students, Chloe DeWeese and Kathryn Christian, were selected to participate in this year’s program that provides students interested in healthcare with professional development and mentoring opportunities such as workshops, special guest speakers, and enrichment activities.
The NC AHEC Scholars Program “focuses on underrepresented minorities, rural, and first-generation college students” with a goal to create a “diverse health professions workforce and support health systems transformation across the state.”
The Career Technical Education (CTE) Health Science pathway reopened this past school year under the teacher leadership of Ms. Cheryl Harris. This program is designed to create foundational learning for students interested in medical careers.
HOSA, the student organization for future health professionals is growing as the students resume civic engagement activities. Be looking for two blood drives and more for 2021-2022.