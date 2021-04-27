During a recent Perquimans Board of Education meeting, two exceptional people were honored for their commitment to their school: Pirates’ football star EJ Gatling and Coach Justin Roberson.
Gatling, a junior and running back on the Perquimans County High School football team was recognized by the BOE for being selected to participate in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl in Honolulu, HI in December of 2021.
The Hawaii Tiki Bowl is an organization whose sole purpose is to offer high school seniors and college coaches the opportunity to travel to the world’s most exciting destination in Honolulu, HI, while at the same time participating in the game they love.
Students will be able to network and build relationships with college coaches, meet people from across the country, prepare for college and experience the culture of Hawaii.
Lowe’s Home Improvement, specifically Lowe’s 4 Pros Division, in conjunction with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has selected Pirates’ Coach Roberson as one of the recipients of the Lowe’s Campus Captain award for March.
The Lowe’s Campus Captain program offers a platform through which school administrators, parents, students, and school community members can nominate deserving individuals for special recognition every month during the school year.
Individuals are nominated as a Lowe’s Campus Captain for helping plan in integral role in building back sports during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, these individuals are nominated for being role models, making a difference in students’ lives, exhibiting sound citizenship, excelling academics/athletics (student), and/or positively impacting their peers. Each recipient receives a commemorative award and Lowe’s Home Improvement gift certificate.
Roberson began preparations for the return to athletics well before the school year started by advocating for camera systems, needed safety equipment, and screening equipment to protect the student-athletes, coaches, and fans. Not only did he plan for athletics, but many of these protocols were utilized by the school when students returned to the classroom.
The procedures and planning that went into beginning school and athletics was a huge undertaking, but on that was never viewed as a negative by Roberson. He saw this as an opportunity for our students. Under Coach Roberson’s leadership, Perquimans High School was able to compete in every sports season.