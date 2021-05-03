PQ Schools Foundation Endowment Fund Established in Griffin’s Memory

An endowment fund has been established in memory of Peggy B. Griffin, a 33 year educator, who taught math at Perquimans County Middle School for 23 years. Griffin was known for her “incredible” energy and enthusiasm that rubbed off on her students.
“The Perquimans County Schools Foundation is excited to receive funding for this Endowment honoring Ms. Griffin,” said Foundation Executive Director Brenda Lassiter. “The Peggy B. Griffin Endowment Fund, valued at $10,000, will provide annual scholarship support to seniors at Perquimans High School.”
The scholarship will support graduates seeking a career in education, specifically mathematics education.
“Peggy was a beloved teacher, mentor, leader and friend. With this Endowment Fund, Peggy will continue to make a difference forever,” said Foundation President Antoine Moore. “She was more than a teacher. She provided wise counsel to students, teachers and administrators.”
According to family members, "Ms. Griffin was an advocate for students and worked tirelessly to cultivate growth and math excellence in students she taught. We honor her legacy and are delighted to be able to assist scholarship recipients in pursuit of their academic passions."
According to the minutes of the School Foundation, the initial announcement regarding the establishment of an annual scholarship to honor Peggy B. Griffin came less than a year ago. With generous contributions from family and friends, the fund has reached endowment status and the Foundation Board has established the endowment, which will provide an annual scholarship award to a PCHS senior forever.
Griffin passed away in 2014, following a battle with cancer. According to Lassiter, she touched many lives during her 30+ years as an educator.
“Her compassion for students, colleagues and all that she came in contact with made her a favorite of all. Her constant smile, pleasant personality and supportive demeanor were qualities that made her so loved," she said.
Griffin earned numerous awards and achieved recognition including Teacher of the Year for Perquimans County Schools, Region I Middle School Association Teacher of the Year and national board certification.
Lassiter says that others interested in contributing to the Peggy B. Griffin Endowment Fund may do so at any time by making a contribution to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944 and earmarking the donation specifically for this Fund.
The Perquimans County Schools Foundation will manage the Endowment Fund, with the first scholarship being awarded in 2021.