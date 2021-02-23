Rotary Accepting Scholarship Apps

The Rotary Club of Hertford is accepting scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 academic years through March 31.
Applicants must be a Perquimans County resident in the following categories – high school senior, college bound home schooled, college or vocational student who meets the requirements of the application process.
The standards include demonstration of strong scholastic achievement, extra- curricular activities, community involvement, leadership, good character and financial need. Scholarships are awarded to individuals pursuing college and vocational degrees.
Scholarships are awarded by the Hertford Rotary Club Foundation and funds are to be applied toward tuition, fees and course-related expenses.
Applications are available at Perquimans County High School (PCHS) contact Kelly Crabtree (cac-perquimans@ncsu.edu) or on-line at the PCHS and Hertford Rotary Club Website (hertfordrotary.org).
In addition to the above scholarship offering, there will also be a scholarship sponsored by the Rotary Club of Hertford through the College of the Albemarle (COA). This scholarship is for students majoring in either Law Enforcement or the Health Science field.
The scholarship is administered by the COA. Interested applicants should contact them directly (252.335.0821 Ext.2355) or more information is available through their website (www.albemarle.edu) under “Private Scholarships”.