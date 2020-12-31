Round-up: Happy New Year

A round-up of all things Perquimans County…
First, we’d like to thank Santa Claus for his assistance in providing the newspaper a website: PerquimansWeekly.com
Next, a nod of praise goes to Janice Butts, a longtime employee for the Perquimans School system. She works in the cafeteria as a cashier at Perquimans County High School and drives a bus for Hertford Grammar and the high school. Because of their (PCHS) COVID schedule, Butts works at Perquimans Central School cafeteria on Thursdays.
“Ms. Janice is one of the sweetest, most humble people you will ever meet. She will encourage you when you are down, give you “the word” and keep you lifted in prayer- all the while, you will hardly ever know when she herself is going through something or down herself,” said Kimberly Cullipher, PQ Schools’ Nutrition Director. “She always has a smile for you! We joke that she keeps everybody in line and makes sure they are following the rules. The funny thing is; everyone listens. The students love her just as much as we do. She has touched so many lives in her years with PQ Schools. We (the School Nutrition Department) are so blessed to have Ms. Butts on our team! She is truly irreplaceable. I am so excited to hear about this surprise! What an amazing way to honor someone so incredibly special.”
PQ Schools’ Transportation Director Jeff Miller added, “Ms. Butts is everything a bus driver is supposed to be. Her attendance and dedication the last 27 years, only missing 7 days of work and completing her 12th year of perfect attendance this year speaks for itself. However, her job performance is much more than her attendance record. She is a mentor, role model and sets the standard for her students and fellow employees. She is a hard worker, but an even better person to work with. Her service and dedication to the safe and efficient transportation for our students does not go unnoticed. She’s a tremendous asset to our team!”
In sports news, stories have been hard to come by because of the holidays, but here’s this nugget.
The Perquimans County High School volleyball team defeated Manteo 25-14, 25-14, 25-17 Tuesday night at Perquimans County High School.
Perquimans (12-0, 6-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) bested Manteo (0-9, 0-5 AAC) in the league match.
Perquimans returns to action Jan. 4 at Gates County.
Also, Pirates’ swimmer Joleigh Connor has returned to the fast lane. During the winter break, Connor has been practicing her stroke at the Y, so she’ll be in formidable force of nature when the season resumes in 2021.
Lastly, we wish you a happy New Year. For me, perhaps others who have endured much in 2020, crossing the finish line when the clock strikes midnight feels like surviving a hilly marathon after enduring a beatdown by a July sun, dehydrated, feet throbbing; almost a Death march toward the end. Thanks for the memories, maybe I’m stronger as a result, but I’d rather not look back.