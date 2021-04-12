Russell Receives Empowering Women Scholarship

The Pamela W. Hurdle “Empowering Women” Scholarship is a new scholarship opportunity for female students beginning with the Class of 2021 at Perquimans County High School.
Hurdle, a long-standing member of the Board of Directors for the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, provided a $500 scholarship to a female student planning to attend Elizabeth City State University.
The scholarship serves to empower females by encouraging them to pursue higher education and propel their careers. Pamela W. Hurdle recently awarded the scholarship to PCHS Senior Kaylin Russell.
Russell was also named as a recipient of the Bogue Scholarship offered by the School Foundation. The Bogue Scholarship is provided each year by Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue, Jr. in memory of the descendants of the first William Bogue of Perquimans who have called Perquimans County their home for more than 300 years.
Russell will attend Elizabeth City State University in the Fall and study Sustainability of Science.