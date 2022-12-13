Harrell

The James "Pat" Harrell Education Scholarship is now an endowed scholarship, meaning it will fund an annual scholarship for a Perquimans County High School student into perpetuity.

 Image courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation

A scholarship named for a former school superintendent and presented for the first time this year to a Perquimans County High School graduate will now be awarded to a PCHS senior every year into perpetuity, the Perquimans County Schools Foundation announced this week.

An endowment has been established to fund the James "Pat" Harrell Education Scholarship, and the endowment's earnings will be used to fund the scholarship each year for a PCHS grad who intends to become a classroom teacher after college.