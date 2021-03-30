Scholarships Awarded to Pirates' Senior

One Pirates’ senior was recently awarded two newly created scholarships.
Perquimans County Schools Foundation awarded the first Dwayne K. Stallings Education Scholarship to Iasia Collier, a senior at PCHS, who plans to attend NC A&T in the fall.
Collier was also awarded the first Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship.
Total value of the scholarships is $1,500.
When Stallings, a former Perquimans Schools superintedent, died in August 2020 after an extended illness at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, generous memorials were directed to the Dwayne K. Stallings Scholarship for Education Fund.
The Dr. Dwayne K. Stallings Education Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship award made available for the first time to seniors in the PCHS Class of 2021. Dr. Stallings had over 30 years invested in public education in North Carolina and 21 of those he served as an administrator in Perquimans County Schools.
This scholarship is offered through The Dwayne K. Stallings Education Endowment, which was established in November 2020 with memorial contributions received by the School Foundation, following his death. The School Foundation manages the Endowment.
The scholarship ensures that Stallings’ legacy continues to echo an eternity.
“I am excited about your future and believe you are the perfect candidate because my husband (Dr. Stallings) dedicated his life to helping others,” Kathy Stallings said. “Your application indicated your desire to help others as you plan to attend NCA&T to become a social worker within the school setting. My daughter Megan and I are pleased to make this scholarship award toward your future.”
Johnson’s family and friends established the Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship scholarship in 2020 to honor her memory and dedication to the local school district. Scholarship is $500.
Johnson was a dedicated public school employee of Perquimans County Schools for 28 years.
During that time, Johnson served as a school nutrition worker, bus driver and custodian. She worked diligently in all positions, earning a position as the Front Desk Receptionist at the Office of the Superintendent in 2016 to culminate her career.