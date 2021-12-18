The Perquimans County Schools recently announced the winners of the district's annual Christmas Card Contest.

Each year, students at each school in the district submit drawings and verses for the contest. First-place, second-place and third-place winners were selected for both the best drawing and the best verse. Only a first-place winner was selected at the high school in the drawing category.

This year's winners by school include:

Central School

1st Place:

Drawing — Kaylee Bateman, 2nd grade

Verse — Braxton Kime, Kindergarten

2nd Place

Drawing — Peyton Diamond, 2nd grade

Verse — K’Nari Moore, Kindergarten

3rd Place

Drawing — Chris Winslow, 2nd grade

Verse —Lyla Shephard, 1st grade

Hertford Grammar 

1st Place

Drawing — Allison Ford, 5th grade

Verse — Faith Jackson, 4th grade

2nd Place

Drawing — Skyla Hilscher, 5th grade

Verse — Trinity Pledger, 4th grade

3rd Place

Drawing — Lila West, 4th grade

Verse — Isabella Elliott, 3rd grade

Perquimans Middle 

1st Place

Drawing — Mattison Winslow, 8th grade

Verse — Aubrey Dykes, 8th grade

2nd Place

Drawing — Elizabeth Damron, 8th grade

Verse — Mattison Winslow, 8th grade

3rd Place

Drawing — Madisyn Russell, 8th grade

Verse — Lamyia Collins, 7th grade

Perquimans High School 

1st Place

Drawing — Rhianna Tucker, 12th grade

Verse — Evalina Marshall, 11th grade

2nd Place

Verse — Tristian Hansley, 9th grade

3rd Place

Verse — Rhianna Tucker, 12th grade