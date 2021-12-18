The Perquimans County Schools recently announced the winners of the district's annual Christmas Card Contest.
Each year, students at each school in the district submit drawings and verses for the contest. First-place, second-place and third-place winners were selected for both the best drawing and the best verse. Only a first-place winner was selected at the high school in the drawing category.
This year's winners by school include:
Central School
1st Place:
Drawing — Kaylee Bateman, 2nd grade
Verse — Braxton Kime, Kindergarten
2nd Place
Drawing — Peyton Diamond, 2nd grade
Verse — K’Nari Moore, Kindergarten
3rd Place
Drawing — Chris Winslow, 2nd grade
Verse —Lyla Shephard, 1st grade
Hertford Grammar
1st Place
Drawing — Allison Ford, 5th grade
Verse — Faith Jackson, 4th grade
2nd Place
Drawing — Skyla Hilscher, 5th grade
Verse — Trinity Pledger, 4th grade
3rd Place
Drawing — Lila West, 4th grade
Verse — Isabella Elliott, 3rd grade
Perquimans Middle
1st Place
Drawing — Mattison Winslow, 8th grade
Verse — Aubrey Dykes, 8th grade
2nd Place
Drawing — Elizabeth Damron, 8th grade
Verse — Mattison Winslow, 8th grade
3rd Place
Drawing — Madisyn Russell, 8th grade
Verse — Lamyia Collins, 7th grade
Perquimans High School
1st Place
Drawing — Rhianna Tucker, 12th grade
Verse — Evalina Marshall, 11th grade
2nd Place
Verse — Tristian Hansley, 9th grade
3rd Place
Verse — Rhianna Tucker, 12th grade