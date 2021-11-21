The Perquimans County Schools Foundation recently announced the following scholarships for students in the Class of 2022 at Perquimans County High School.
• Bessie Smith Harrell Scholarship: Named in honor of a lifelong Perquimans resident who died in 2004, the $500 award is designed to encourage students to study basic or applied fields of science. According to donor David Jordan, recipients are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service and character.
• Bogue Scholarship: $2,500 scholarship provided by Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue Jr. in memory of his mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. William A. Bogue, aunts Margaret B. Butler and Edith B. Spivey. All descendants of the first William Bogue of Perquimans, the Bogues have called Perquimans County their home for more than 300 years.
• Eugene Rountree Sr. Scholarship: $500 award granted in memory of Eugene Rountree Sr. is sponsored by the Inter-County Department Fire Department and available to any high school student. Rountree was a charter member and retired fire chief who served more than four decades with the Inter-County VFD.
• Perquimans County Schools Foundation Scholarship: $1,000 award presented to one student a year who must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher. Applicant may attend a technical college, a 2-year or 4-year college or university. Recipients are selected based on academic standards, community service and character.
• Walker and Marjorie Rayburn Scholarship: $5,000-a-year need-based scholarship for four years that’s designed to provide a PCHS graduate an opportunity to attend a college at least 50 miles away from home. Applicants should have a 3.0 GPA and have an “acceptable” attendance record. An essay, qualifying application and face-to-face interview are required.
• Thomas and Mary Chapley Scholarship: $6,000 award provided by Thomas and Mary Chapley to assist a PCHS graduate accepted to attend a 4-year college or university located at least 50 miles from Hertford. Applicant must be a resident of Perquimans, have a GPA of 3.0 or above, and state financial need.
• Jeanne C. White Educational Scholarship: $750 award provided by the Jeanne Chappell White Educational Endowment and available each year to a PCHS graduating senior. The endowment was established by White and her family prior to her death in 2015. Preference will be given to students with limited financial resources and selection is based on scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need.
• Christopher Todd Conway Student-Athlete Scholarship: $500 award named for Chris Conway and first awarded in 2016. Conway earned a baseball scholarship to Barton College and went on to coach sports teams in Perquimans before his death from cancer in January 2016 at age 39. Preference is given to seniors who have played baseball at PCHS.
• Madelyn Marie Byrum (Those Who Give Back) Scholarship: Funded through the Madelyn Madelyn Byrum Scholarship Endowment, the $1,000 award first became available in June 2017. The scholarship is awarded to the senior “who exemplifies the importance of academics and the value of having a heart for serving and helping others.” Selection is based on academics, participation in sports and reputation for “helping others at the high school and in the community.”
• Janice McKenzie Cole Mentoring Scholarship: $1,000 award is named for the first African American and the first female to serve as a District Court Judge in the state’s First Judicial District. The scholarship is designed to “encourage college-bound seniors to invest in the lives and education of younger students through mentoring.” Applicants must be female residents, have a 3.0 GPA, on track to attend a four-year university and pursue a major/career in the social sciences, and express a desire to mentor younger students.
• John & Betty Crawford Scholarship: Established through an endowment in 2017, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a student with limited financial resources interested in pursuing a community college or university degree in basic science with plans to enter the medical field.
• Esther Winslow Markham Scholarship: Named for a 1945 graduate of PCHS and sponsored by Doug Markham, the $500 award is given to one graduating senior a year. Preference for the award is as follows: attendance at UNC-Chapel Hill; attendance at Guilford College; attendance at Duke University; or intention to pursue a career in nursing.
• Waldo Winslow Scholarship: named for a 1962 graduate of PCHS and sponsored by Doug Markham, the $500 award is presented to one graduating senior who plans to attend N.C. State University. Preference is NCSU student attending the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
• Kim Hunter Daugherty Scholarship: $750 award is made available through the Kim Hunter Daugherty Endowment Fund. Students who plan to further their education in a career “geared toward helping others” (police, fire, rescue, social work, agriculture or education) are eligible. Student must have at least a “C” average and be accepted to a community college or four-year university.
• Shelby Spruill (STEM) Student Athlete Scholarship: New scholarship made available to PCHS seniors for the first time in 2021, the $500 award is sponsored by Shelby Spruill, a five-sport student athlete who graduated as class valedictorian in 2014 and went on to study pre-med at Western Carolina University. Applicants must be a two-sport athlete, maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher and plan to enter field related to either science, technology, engineering or math.
• Pamela W. Hurdle “Empowering Women” Scholarship: A new scholarship for female students at PCHS, the $500 award is being provided by Hurdle, a longtime member of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation Board of Directors, and designed to “empower females by encouraging them to pursue higher education.” Applicant must intend to attend Elizabeth City State University, have at least a “C” average and submit a statement of financial need.
• Michael Steven Higgins “Changing the World” Scholarship: Named for Higgins, a 2016 PCHS graduate who was killed while serving as an intern with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the $1,000 award is for seniors who plan to attend East Carolina University, Higgins’ alma mater. Applicants must have no discipline referrals, maintain at least a 3.0 GPA and be pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies for a career as either a lawyer, law enforcement officer, forensic scientist, or homeland security employee.
• Dr. Dwayne K. Stallings Education Scholarship: Named for a former superintendent of the Perquimans County Schools and first made available in 2021, the $1,000 award is offered through the Dwayne K. Stallings Education Endowment established in November 2020 following Stallings’ death. Applicants must commit to become an educator, have a 3.0 GPA or higher, be actively involved in the school and community and have no discipline referrals.
• Peggy B. Griffin “Math Education” Scholarship: Named for a math educator who taught in the local schools more than 30 years, the $500 award is sponsored by Griffin’s family and friends and designed to encourage students to become a math educator. To qualify, students must be committed to becoming an educator, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher and have no discipline referrals.
• Annette Johnson Perseverance Scholarship: Named for a Perquimans County Schools employee for 28 years and established in her memory by her family, the $500 award was first made available to PCHS seniors for the first time this year. The scholarship is for a student “who demonstrates perseverance despite challenges in her/her life” and who has been accepted to attend a historically black college or university.
• Dr. Larry A. Honeyblue and Bobby L. Tolson Student Athlete Scholarship: Sponsored by Honeyblue and Tolson, the $1,000 award will be available to PCHS graduates for the first time in 2022. Honeyblue and Tolson are both PCHS graduates and members of the PCHS Hall of Fame. Applicants must be county residents, maintain a 3.0 or higher GPA, and be accepted and attend a 4-year university to pursue a degree in human health services. They must also have logged volunteer hours in a medical services setting.
• Thelma A. Finch–Copeland Scholarship: Established by PCHS graduate Johnnie L. Finch Jr. in honor of his mother, an early childhood educator at Perquimans Central School for more than 33 years, the $1,000 award is available to a PCHS senior who plans to major in early childhood education. Preference is given to male students who have a 3.0 GPA.
• Mark Winslow Beers “Making a Positive Impact” Scholarship: Named for a PCHS student who died at age 15 as a 10th-grader, the award was established through the Mark Winslow Beers Endowment set up by Dina Beers Hurdle and Donald Hurdle and made available for the first time this year. The scholarship is designed to “positively impact students” as they study at either a 2-year college, trade or technical school. To qualify, a student must have a 3.0 GPA, be enrolled and attend at 2-year school and submit an essay on their future goals and “how they have been a positive role model for others.”
• Perquimans Rescue Squad Scholarship: A $500 award offered to a PCHS senior who plans to enter the medical field. Student must have a “C” average and “be involved in the community.” If selected, they must also commit to a 48-hour ride along program with their local rescue squad.
• PAL/Suzanne Towe Haste Merit Award Scholarship: Administered through the schools foundation, the award is for both high school seniors and juniors “of outstanding ability” who will be majoring in the arts in college or who have applied to a summer program or camp for the arts. The winner will be invited to the Perquimans Arts League’s annual meeting where they’ll be asked to exhibit a sample of their work and be given a student membership in PAL. Financial need is not a requirement.
• The Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship: Named for a PCHS ninth-grader who died in accident in September 2020 and funded through the Kane Mountjoy Scholarship Endowment, the award was established this year to honor Mountjoy, a member of the PCHS football and track teams who played flute in the band and was a member of the Perquimans County Hunter Safety Team. Applicants must be a member of the Hunter Safety Team or PCHS Band. Selection will be based on scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need.
• Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship: Named for a PCHS senior who nearly died in October 2020 from menstrual toxic shock syndrome, a rare but serious medical condition also known as mTSS, the $1,000 award is designed to “promote awareness and safety of young female students.” Applicants must be a PCHS female senior and submit a one-page, double-spaced essay describing her research on the topic of mTSS, how long it takes to develop in the body, the warning signs and symptoms of the infection, and how it can be prevented.
• Community Support Scholarship: Funded by the Piney Woods Friends/Friends on Missions from funds remaining from last year’s Darryl Strawberry Youth Event, this one-time $1,000 award will be available to a PCHS senior in 2022. To qualify, applicants must commit to attend either a technical or trade school, a 2-year or 4-year college or university, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, have no discipline referrals and “show evidence of their commitment to giving back to school and community.” Selection will be based on scholastic achievement, community service, character and financial need.
• The PCHS Class of 2002 “PAYING IT FORWARD” Scholarship: Funded by graduates of PCHS’ Class of 2002 as a way “to give back” to the school and in recognition of their upcoming 20th high school reunion, the $1,250 award will be available to PCHS seniors for the first time in 2022. Applicants must commit to attend a technical school, 2-year or 4-year college or university, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, have no discipline referrals and “show evidence of their commitment to giving back to school and community.”
• James “Pat” Harrell Education Scholarship: Named for a long-time educator who served as principal at Hertford Grammar School, assistant superintendent and superintendent of the Perquimans County Schools, and the first president of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, the new $1,000 award will be presented to seniors for the first time in 2022. Applicants must commit to become an educator, have a GPA of 3.0 or higher, be actively involved in the school and community and have no discipline referrals.