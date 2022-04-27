Three more top seniors at Perquimans County High School have received scholarships to help them attend college or a university in the fall.
Tanner Benjamin Thach has been named the local State Employees Credit Union Foundation’s People Helping People Scholarship recipient for 2022. Chloe DeWeese has been awarded the Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship, and Colby Brown has received the Christopher Todd Conway Student-Athlete Scholarship.
According to a press release from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, the SECU Foundation established the four-year People Helping People scholarship program 17 years ago to help high school students in the state attend college. Thus far, it’s awarded $66 million in scholarships.
Each school district or local education agency in the state is allocated a minimum of one of the People Helping People scholarships for the recipient to attend one of the 16 campuses of the University of North Carolina System.
Thach plans to attend UNC-Wilmington to pursue a degree in communications and business and eventually attend seminary school. His goal is to become a minister. He has been active in the community, church and school, volunteering hundreds of hours of service.
In his essay as part of his application for the scholarship, he wrote: “I believe it is very important to cheerfully give to others. My Savior, Jesus Christ, cheerfully gave His life for me (for all of us). Now I am called to serve others as He did. I don’t do this out of obligation, but out of love.”
Tanner is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the BETA Club, Interact Club and “is recognized as a true leader among his peers,” according to the release.
He also helped lead the 2021 Perquimans County High School baseball team to the 1A state championship in 2021.
Recipients of the People Helping People scholarsip must be a public high school senior who is a current member of the SECU or the child of a parent/guardian who is a member. Recipients are recognized for “leadership, integrity and community involvement.”
Recipients in good academic standing are eligible to receive the scholarship up to eight consecutive semesters at the same university, giving it a $10,000 value.
According to the Perquimans Schools Foundation, the Abby Todd Toxic Shock Syndrome Awareness Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to promote awareness of menstrual toxic syndrome, or mTSS, among young female students.
The scholarship was made available to a PCHS female senior for the first time in 2021 and is supported by the family of Abby Todd, who nearly lost her life to mTSS, in October 2020. The rare condition is caused by the release of toxins from an overgrowth of bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus, which is found in the bodies of many women.
Wearing a tampon can sometimes be an ideal place for the bacteria to grow. The condition is serious, but with immediate medical attention, it is also curable. Without treatment, it can be fatal.
To qualify for the Abby Todd scholarship, DeWeese was required to research toxic shock syndrome and submit an essay as part of her application. DeWeese is dually enrolled at Perquimans High School and College of The Albemarle, is an honor student, is active in BETA and HOSA, and involved in numerous church and community activities.
DeWeese plans to attend Appalachian State University where she will study communication sciences and disorders. Following graduation, she plans to attend a speech pathologist program to become a speech pathologist to help children who have speech difficulty.
DeWeese also received $1,000 from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
The Christopher Todd Conway Student-Athlete Scholarship is named for Chris Conway, a former Perquimans High School baseball player who lost his battle to cancer at age 39 in January 2016. Prior to his death, he made known his wish to offer a scholarship to help a high school baseball player attend college.
The Christopher Todd Conway scholarship is awarded to a member of the Perquimans County High School baseball team who is graduating and plans to attend college or a university.
Brown, a 4-year player for the PCHS Pirates and member of the 1A state championship team in 2021, was recently awarded the 2022 Chris Conway Student-Athlete Scholarship Award. He will be attending N.C. State University to pursue a degree in horticulture production systems.
Brown also received the Jeanne C. White Education Scholarship and the Waldo Winslow NCSU Scholarship.