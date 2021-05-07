Swayne Named Rountree Scholarship Recipient

Emma Swayne was recently awarded The Eugene Rountree, Sr. Scholarship.
This is a $500 scholarship award given in memory of Eugene Rountree, Sr. and sponsored by the Inter-County Department Fire Department. It is available each year to a graduating senior from Perquimans County High School who is actively involved in a fire department or who has family members that volunteer or work for a fire department.
Rountree was a charter member and retired Fire Chief of the Inter-County Volunteer Fire Department with more than four decades of service.
Swayne plans to attend East Carolina University and major in biology. She hopes to one day become a marine biologist for an aquarium. Swayne is active in sports, is an honor student, a scholar athlete and possesses great leadership skills.
Emma is the daughter of Bobby Swayne and Georgia Swayne.