Four more top Perquimans County High School graduates have been awarded scholarships to help them pursue higher education in the fall.
Tanner Thach was named recipient of the $1,250 Perquimans County High School Class of 2002 Paying It Forward Scholarship and Hunter Scott was awarded both the $1,000 John & Betty Crawford Science Scholarship and the $1,000 School Foundation Scholarship.
Kaileigh Nixon also received two scholarships: the $500 Faye M. Nixon Scholarship and the Kim Hunter Daugherty Scholarship for $750.
Hannah Henry also was awarded two scholarships: the Mark Winslow Beers “Making A Positive Impact” Scholarship for $500 and the Perquimans County School Foundation’s Technical Scholarship for $750.
The PCHS Class of 2002 Paying It Forward Scholarship is a one-time award available to seniors in the Class of 2022 in recognition of the PCHS Class of 2002’s upcoming 20th annual reunion.
According to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, members of the Class of 2002 contributed to fund the scholarship, “many acknowledging Perquimans High School is where it all began for them.” The former Pirates said they hoped their gift would inspire other graduates to donate similar gifts to the foundation.
Thach plans to attend UNC-Wilmington to pursue a degree in communications and business. He also plans to attend the seminary and study to become a minister.
According to the foundation, Thach has been active at school, his church and his community, volunteering hundreds of hours. He is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, BETA Club, Interact Club and “is recognized as a true leader among his peers,” the foundation said.
Thach helped lead the 2021 PCHS baseball team to the 1A state championship and the team will play this weekend for its second straight state baseball title.
“He is a well-mannered, soft-spoken and a friendly high school student who truly cares about others and his community,” the foundation said.
The John & Betty Scholarship is offered annually through an endowment established in 2017 from the couple’s trust and targets students interested in studying science. The Foundation Scholarship is offered to a Perquimans County High School senior based on academic standards, community service and character.
Scott is a dual enrolled student, taking classes at both PCHS and College of The Albemarle. He is an honor student who has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average throughout high school. He is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, and the Youth Group at Immanuel Baptist Church.
Scott plans to attend N.C. State University in the fall where he will study veterinary sciences.
The Faye Nixon Scholarship is a new scholarship offered for the first time this year and is named for the late Faye Nixon, a self-employed hairdresser who owned and operated Forestburg Beauty Salon for many years. Nixon later returned to college to earn an associate degree in business. According to the foundation, she was well-known for giving back to her community.
The Kim Hunter Daugherty scholarship is funded through an endowment established in memory of the late Kim Hunter Daughtery, an educator for more than two decades in the Perquimans County Schools who was teaching the fifth grade at Hertford Grammar School at a time of her death. The scholarship is available to a high school senior attending Perquimans High School who is pursuing a career to help others.
Kaileigh Nixon, recipient of both the Faye Nixon and Daughtery scholarships, plans to attend UNC-Wilmington and major in nursing. She hopes to specialize in pediatrics so that she can help with the medical needs of children.
Nixon is a dual enrolled student, taking classes at both PCHS and College of The Albemarle. She is a scholar athlete, active in the Beta Club and Interact Club. She also is an all-conference, all-district and all-state softball player for the Perquimans Lady Pirates.
The Beers Scholarship is a technical scholarship offered through an endowment established by Dina Beers and Donald Hurdle in memory of Mark Winslow Beers. Mark Beers was a 15-year-old student at Perquimans High School who passed away as a 10th-grader from a childhood birth defect in 1967.
According to the foundation, Beers’ “life positively impacted many people and he lives on in the hearts of others even today.” The focus of the Beers scholarship is to help support students attending a two-year college or technical/trade school.
Henry, who won the scholarship, plans to attend COA to study dental assisting.
In her scholarship essay, she wrote that she had worked throughout her high school years in the hospitality field cleaning vacation rentals.
“I have struggled with finding a career path that I feel fits me and I feel there is a significant need for young students to consider the importance of skilled and technical trades,” she wrote. “I am interested in the trades and on-the-job training for welding and dental assisting.”