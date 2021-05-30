Trevor Smith Named Waldo Winslow NCSU Recipient

Trevor Smith has been named the recipient of the $500 Waldo Winslow Scholarship.
This scholarship is named for a 1962 NCSU graduate of Perquimans County High School and is offered to a student heading to NCSU, preferably to the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. The scholarship is sponsored by Doug Markham.
Smith plans to attend NCSU to study agriculture. He graduates in June with a high school diploma and an Associates in Arts from COA. He has been a dualy enrolled student at PCHS and COA and has been active in FFA, Cross Country and his community and church.
Smith is currently employed with Cartwright Farms.