Ward Named First Recipient of the Kane Mountjoy Scholarship

The Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship was made available to a PCHS senior for the first time this year.
Mountjoy died accidentally in September 2020. He was a 9th grade student at Perquimans County School and a member of the football and track teams. He was also a member of the Hunter Safety Team and PCHS Band. Mountjoy was best known for his kindness toward others.
Recently, Kaitlyn Leighann Ward was named as the recipient of the 2021 Kane Mountjoy “Paying Kindness Forward” Scholarship in the amount of $500. Ward is a senior at PCHS and has been a member of the Hunter Safety Team since 6th grade, competing in .22LR, Shotgun/Trap, Archery, Hunter Skills, Orienteering, and 3-D Archery.
Ward has qualified for the state and national levels during her years of playing and representing Perquimans High School.
Ward is also a member of the Soccer Team, Future Farmers of America, is a member of Belvidere Ruritan Club and Piney Woods Friends Meeting Youth Group.
During the presentation, Mountjoy's mother (Patricia Mountjoy Riddick) said, “I am so pleased that you are the first recipient of the scholarship honoring Kane. He truly looked up to you as a friend and team member.”
An endowment is being established from funds raised by the PCHS Band and PCHS Hunter Safety/Shooting Teams. The $10,000 Fund, in memory of Kane Mountjoy, will be invested and future scholarships will be awarded from the earnings of the Endowment.
Individuals that wish to contribute to the Endowment may do so by earmarking contribution to “Kane Mountjoy” and sending to Perquimans County Schools Foundation, PO Box 337, Hertford, NC 27944.
Ward also received a $1,000 scholarship from Perquimans County Schools Foundation. She plans to attend Mount Olive University to study Environmental and Natural Resources. She is the daughter of William Earl (Jr,) and Amy Ward.