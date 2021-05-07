Watson Named SECU 10K Scholarship Winner

Tanaysha Watson has been named the local SECU Foundation’s People Helping People Scholarship recipient.
SECU Foundation established the People Helping People four-year scholarship program to help North Carolina public high school students attend college. SECU Foundation takes an active role in assisting communities across North Carolina and truly believes in “People Helping People.”
Each of the 115 North Carolina Local Education Agencies receive a minimum of one scholarship for a senior to attend one of the 16 constituent campuses of the University of North Carolina System.
Although the SECU Foundation Scholarship program recognizes academic achievement, the People Helping People Scholarship has a much broader purpose; recognizing leadership, integrity and community involvement.
The SECU Foundation People Helping People Scholarship is only available to graduating public high school seniors who are either current members of State Employees’ Credit Union (“SECU”) or the child of a parent/guardian who is a member of SECU at the time of application.
Watson is a dual enrolled student at Perquimans County High School and College of the Albemarle. She plans to attend East Carolina University and become a pediatric or travel nurse. While in high school, she was active in the Student Government Association, Track and Field, Women’s Mathematics competitions and FFA. She is also active in her community and church and a member of the choir for Saunders Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Watson was recently named Rotary Student of the Month, is an honor roll student, and earned CPR certification while in school.
Scholarship recipients in good academic standing will be able to receive the scholarship up to a maximum of eight (8) consecutive semesters at the same university, totaling $10,000.