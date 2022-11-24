A scholarship named for a beauty salon owner who was a benefactor to a number of local charitable causes is the 12th managed by the Perquimans County Schools Foundation to reach endowment status. 

The Faye M. Nixon Scholarship, which was offered to Perquimans County High School seniors for the first time in 2022 and — fittingly — won by Nixon's granddaughter, Kaileigh Nixon, is now an endowed scholarship, said Carson Stallings, president of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Inc. 