Members of the Oldie But Goodie Birthday Club (l-r) Derrick Cross, Sara Cross, Marion Leary, Deborah Mullen, Wanda Foreman, Wallace Foreman, Tony Parker and Steve Mullen pose for a photo after the club’s Come Together As One back-to-school event at Missing Mill Park on Saturday.
You’ve probably heard of the Rotary Club, the Masons and the Ruritans. Well, there’s another club in Hertford — the Oldie But Goodie Birthday Club, and the only requirement for membership is to have reached your 50th birthday.
Well, that and enjoyment of good food and a desire to help the community.
On Saturday, the club’s 12 members hosted its sixth annual Come Together As One back-to-school event at Missing Mill Park. The event provided a fun outing for Perquimans families that also helped get them ready for the start of the new school year.
More than 100 adults and children attended the event that featured a feast of chicken, ribs, salads and desserts — enough food to feed the entire town. Taco Bell of Elizabeth City also was on hand offering complimentary beef and chicken tacos.
Children attending the event also received free school supplies, including bookbags. There were also a host of games, including two bounce houses.
“This is a wonderful event for the entire community. The Birthday Club is doing a great job,” said Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, who attended.
Organized for about a year, the Oldie But Goodie Birthday Club is a volunteer organization whose members meet monthly for dinner. Besides cooking a favorite dish and enjoying good conversation, club members discuss ways to raise money for organizations in Perquimans.
Following on the success for Saturday’s Come Together As One event, the club is already planning future activities and programs.
“We may be interested in hosting a Community Past Night Fundraiser in the upcoming months,” a club spokesperson said.