Fourteen tractors participated in C.W. Overton's second annual Tractor Parade Saturday.
Escorted by a Perquimans County sheriff's deputy's vehicle, the string of John Deeres, Fords and Farmalls made their way from Layden's Market in Belvidere to Captain Bob's BBQ and Seafood Restaurant in Hertford and back.
Overton, who organized the parade, had to alter his route at the last minute because the S-Bridge still isn't open to vehicles.
"We might have had more tractors and spectators if the bridge were open, but we had a pretty good parade," he said.
One highlight of the parade was that it ran through the parking lots of the Brian Center for Health and Rehabilitation and also The Landings of Albemarle.
“The nursing home residents loved it," Overton said. "That made my day. The nursing homes were ecstatic that we came by. That’s really important."
Overton came up with the idea of a tractor parade a few years back when he watched a tractor parade in Illinois that attracted people from all over the world.
“The parade went over the Mackinac River and it was amazing," he said. "(I thought) eventually, that could happen here."
Overton, a Perquimans County native, owns about 73 tractors himself — he's secretive about the actual number.
“I even have some beautiful pedal tractors. I just bought an old one in great shape,” Overton said.
The parade raised about $1,500, according to Overton. Proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels, local veterans, and The Benjamin House in Elizabeth City.
Overton is currently organizing next year’s parade. For more information, contact Overton at 252-333-5869.