Tractor 1

A tractor taking part in C.W. Overton's Tractor Parade tolls through Hertford, Saturday.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

Fourteen tractors participated in C.W. Overton's second annual Tractor Parade Saturday.

Escorted by a Perquimans County sheriff's deputy's vehicle, the string of John Deeres, Fords and Farmalls made their way from Layden's Market in Belvidere to Captain Bob's BBQ and Seafood Restaurant in Hertford and back.