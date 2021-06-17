HERTFORD — Perquimans County police, fire and emergency personnel responded to a boat fire and several other emergencies within an hour’s time on Wednesday.
The series of incidents began when the county’s 911 communications center was notified at 1:46 p.m. of a boat fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to a site at the end of Bethel Fishing Center Road, where they spotted an offshore, anchored-vessel burning in the Yeopim River. The vessel’s two occupants had jumped overboard and were swimming to shore.
The Perquimans County Water Rescue Team got underway and extinguished the flames using buckets and fire extinguishers. What remained of the boat sank once the fire had burned to the hull’s waterline.
One of the boat’s occupants was transported by Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services to the helicopter pad at Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton, and from there the patient was airlifted to a nearby trauma center. The second occupant was evaluated at scene and released at their request.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating the incident, according to a Perquimans Emergency Services spokeswoman.
Two minutes after the boat fire call went out, the Hertford and Belvidere fire departments and the N.C. Forest Service were dispatched to the 1200 block of Center Hill Highway, where a brush fire had broken out. Crews extinguished the fire, which did not result in property damage or personnel injuries.
Not long afterward, at around 2:24 p.m., the county 911 center received several calls about a two-vehicle accident at U.S. Highway 17 and Church Street. EMS personnel treated the vehicles’ occupants and they were released at their request.
A fourth 911 dispatch was made at 2:45 p.m. after an officer with the N.C. Forest Service discovered a motorcycle accident near the 400 block of Wiggins Road. The driver of the motorcycle was taken by Perquimans County EMS to Vidant Chowan Hospital for evaluation.
The Highway Patrol is investigating that accident, the emergency services spokeswoman said.