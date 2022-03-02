With judicial approval of the new legislative and congressional maps finally complete, filing for the May 17 primary and school board election in Perquimans County resumed Feb. 24.
Two more candidates have filed for county seats, one for the board of commissioners and one for the board of education.
Republican James William Ward filed for one of the three open county commission seats, while Gracie Felton, a former Hertford town councilor, filed for one of three open school board seats.
Ward joins incumbents Fondella Leigh, a Democrat, and Wallace Nelson, a Republican, and Quentin Jackson, a Democrat and former Hertford town councilor, who previously filed for the seats on the county commission before the N.C. Supreme Court halted filing in December.
Incumbent Alan Lennon, a Republican, had also filed for re-election but he withdrew his candidacy after resigning from the commission board on Monday, Feb. 21. Lennon has left the county for a new job in southern Illinois.
Felton joins five candidates who’ve already filed for the school board election, which will be held May 17. Incumbent Anne White and candidates Matt Winslow, Dave Silva, Kristy Corprew and Brenda Huddleston filed for the election back in December. Incumbent board member Amy Spaugh has already announced she’s not seeking re-election. Incumbent board member Matt Peeler hasn’t filed yet.
According to Perquimans Elections Director Kathryn Treiber, Tim Corprew, who’s registered unaffiliated, wanted to file for a commission seat on Feb. 24 but he first needs to obtain 399 signatures to get on the November ballot. Corprew has to turn those signatures into the Board of Elections by May 17, the day of the primary, Treiber said.
Treiber said Tuesday that Corprew already has gathered half the signatures he needs to get on the ballot.
In response to questions from The Perquimans Weekly, Ward said he’s running for a seat on the Board of Commissioners because he believes he’ll “be a fresh face for Perquimans County, well as a open and fair voice.”
“The love I have for the community is overwhelming, so my dedication will only be the best interest for all citizens,” he said.
Ward said getting elected to the commission board would allow him to help make Perquimans “a better and safer place each and every day.”
“As a life-long productive citizen of Perquimans, my heart and soul is with this extraordinary and ever-growing community and the potential it offers northeastern North Carolina,” he said.
Ward said there are many issues he’s concerned about but his “two main focuses will be more more revenue for the community and providing our youth with opportunities to achieve their full potential and growth.”
“The youth of our community is our future,” he said. “Our economical growth here in Perquimans County is critical for the well being of all.”
Felton said she’s running for school board “because children are my crucial focus.” She said “becoming a school board member will allow me to contribute and work together to accomplish the board’s goals in the future.”
Serving on the school board also “presents an opportunity for me to participate and improve my community,” Felton said. It also will give her a chance, she said, to “contribute my exceptional talents to work ... with other board members and the superintendent.”
If elected, Felton said she wants to help “preserve and improve the quality of our school system.” She also said she “will work hard to provide current and future students with a quality education for their success.”
“As a public-school past student and with my children also being past and future students in the community, I know there are many successful students from our public school and there are so many that don’t make it through high school,” Felton said. “Therefore, I want to be able to contribute to the success of all our students by improving and assisting in their success, by listening to the students and parents’ concerns and issues to help improve our school system.”
Several other county seats are on this year’s November ballot. Democrat Shelby White has filed to run for re-election as sheriff while Republican Todd Tilley has filed for re-election as Perquimans Clerk of the Court.
Filing for the primary and school board election ends at noon on Friday.