Those wishing to file to run for office in next year’s elections are facing an important deadline.
Thursday is the last day for any would-be candidates to be registered to vote. They also must be members of the party they will choose to represent in the election.
Chowan County Board of Elections Director Terry Meyers said there is also a change in state law regarding filing for the office of sheriff in North Carolina.
“Previously the registration to run for sheriff included a one-year residence,” Meyers said. “That has been changed and is the same as other offices — 90 days registered and a registered voter in the county. The sheriff candidate will be required to have a background check performed to qualify to accept the job.”
In Hertford, citizens wishing to vote are also facing an upcoming deadline. Oct. 8 is the deadline for being registered to vote in the Nov. 2 town election.
To check your registration status, the Perquimans Board of Elections recommends using the Voter Search tool.
Those missing the Oct. 8 deadline will still be able to register to vote during the early voting period which offers same-day registration. To learn more about registering, visit the How to Register page on the State Board website, https://www.ncsbe.gov/.
The Chowan County Board of Elections is open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each weekday, and is located at 730 North Granville St., Suite D in Edenton.
The Perquimans Board of Elections is also open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at 601A Edenton Road St., Hertford.