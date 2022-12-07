...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...
Cameras and observations indicate that there is patchy dense fog
across portions of northeast North Carolina...especially near the
Albemarle Sound. Visibilities are around one half mile in many
spots...but could drop to below one quarter mile in a few
locations through 9 AM.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the fog. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights
only.
Volunteers set up for the second annual Christmas shopping spree for local families sponsored by the 22H/T24 Foundation. More than 170 local residents were able to shop for Christmas gifts for their children and grandchildren during the Dec. 3 event at Hertford Grammar School.
More than 170 local residents were able to shop for Christmas gifts for their children and grandchildren last week during the second annual free shopping spree sponsored by the founders of the 22H/T24 Foundation.
“We feel it is better to give than to receive,” said Dr. Larry Honeyblue, who along with fellow Perquimans County High School alumnus Bobby Tolson founded 22H/T24. “Last year’s event was successful and so appreciated, we came back again this year with even more items.”
Items available during the Dec. 3 shopping spree held at Hertford Grammar School included electronics, home appliances, toys, clothing, shoes and holiday decorations. Members of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Wilson Mills loaded and transported the items to Hertford Grammar School.
Tolson said he and Honeyblue hoped the event would have as “positive impact on as many people as possible.” He said the Christmas shopping spree is “just one example of the opportunities provided by the 22H/T24 Foundation.”
Jaundice Tolson-Lawrence helped organize the shopping spree, and Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, enlisted school counselors who contacted and invited families experiencing hardships to attend the event.
Hertford Grammar School Principal John Lassiter praised members of First Missionary Baptist Church in Wilson Mills for volunteering their time to assist with the event.
“They exhibited kindness and generosity and asked for nothing in return,” he said. “Today’s event demonstrates one of the truest meanings of Christmas that I know of, and it was a blessing to allow them to hold the event at Hertford Grammar School.”
The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation plans to hold another Christmas shopping spree in 2023 and another local football camp for boys in either June or July. For more information about the foundation, contact Nisey Tolson at 252-264-2415.