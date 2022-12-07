christmas giveaway

Volunteers set up for the second annual Christmas shopping spree for local families sponsored by the 22H/T24 Foundation. More than 170 local residents were able to shop for Christmas gifts for their children and grandchildren during the Dec. 3 event at Hertford Grammar School.

 Photo courtesy Perquimans County Schools Foundation

“We feel it is better to give than to receive,” said Dr. Larry Honeyblue, who along with fellow Perquimans County High School alumnus Bobby Tolson founded 22H/T24. “Last year’s event was successful and so appreciated, we came back again this year with even more items.”