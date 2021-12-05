The foundation started by two Perquimans County High School grads will be making the Christmas season merrier for local educators and the families of up to a dozen local schoolchildren.
The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation, started by Dr. Larry Honeyblue and Bobby Tolson, is sponsoring a 17-day Give-A-Way of gifts event for Perquimans County Schools educators that started last week and continues through Dec. 17. The foundation is also working with school counselors to sponsor between 10 and 12 families this Christmas, offering them help securing items on their children's wish lists.
Honeyblue and Tolson founded The 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation to raise funds for a $1,000 annual scholarship offered to a PCHS graduate. Last year's recipient was Natalie Corprew.
According to a press release from the Perquimans County Schools Foundation, Honeyblue and Tolson were both highly recognized star athletes while attending PCSH in the 1970s. Both ended up being named to the Perquimans County High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The men say they started 22H/T24 Foundation as a way to give back to the community and the school district that helped give them their start in life.
"Dr. Larry Honeyblue and Bobby Tolson say they never forgot what it was like when they began school in Perquimans County," the release states. "They never forgot their talents and the people who helped build them into positive athletes during their days in high school. They never forgot it took hard work and family support to get them where they are today."
“By never forgetting where you came from, you ensure you never go backwards,” Honeyblue and Tolson said in the release. “Remembering helps you remain grateful and humble and triggers a desire in you to do for others.”
Applications for the 22H/T24 Foundation Scholarship for 2022 are now available from the school counselor's office at PCHS.