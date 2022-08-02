Local kids enjoy the mobile splash pad provided by Seeds of Success and the Hertford Fire Department on East Academy Street, Saturday. About 40 kids and adults took advantage of the opportunity to cool down during the three-hour event.
Kamron Hightower (center) performs a handstand for the crowd while his pals look on in awe during the mobile splash pad event hosted by Seeds of Success on East Academy Street on Saturday. The Hertford Fire Department provided the controlled spray for the splash pad. About 40 kids and adults took advantage of the opportunity to cool down during the three-hour event.
Amid the hot temperatures on Saturday, Hertford's Volunteer Fire Department transformed East Academy Street into a neighborhood mobile splash pad.
Firefighters raised the ladder on Engine #31 40 feet in the air and opened its discharge supply hose, spraying neighborhood children, parents, and volunteers from Seeds of Success.
“It has been so hot, I could hardly breathe these last few days and thought this would be a great way to have some fun and bring people together,” said Mayor Earnell Brown, who leads the volunteer organization that organized Saturday's event.
Nearly 40 wet but happy kids and adults frolicked, skipped and danced in the fire hose's controlled spray during the three-hour event. Kamron Hightower performed handstands for the crowd while his pals looked on in awe.
Although the heat wasn't as stifling as it was earlier in the week, temperatures on Saturday still hovered in the mid-90s.
Brown, a self-proclaimed “water person” joined in on the fun, as did most parents, and emerged cooler and very wet.
“It was a very successful, happy day for the youth," the mayor said. "Hertford is without a splash pad or pool, so today the Hertford Fire Department provided cool down time with water play. The kids had a ball."
After drying off, attendees were treated to hot dogs and hamburgers at Seeds for Success' Unity Center at the Community Center at 305 W. Grubb Street.
According to its mission statement, Seeds of Success was formed by a group of Hertford volunteers "to plant the seeds of success for ... a strong, inclusive community" by "building up our youth and strengthen(ing) their resilience" through initiatives that address "education, athletics, cultural awareness, self-esteem and life skills."
The organization’s first project was establishing a Unity Center at the Community Center. According to Seeds for Success, the Unity Center is designed to “provide a safe location” and programs for youth ages 9-17. Its offerings focus on tutoring, accountability, social skills, mental health, career readiness, finances, providing role models, and character and leadership development.
“We have a dedicated group of volunteers and can use much more help,” said Brown, who was instrumental in forming Seeds of Success. “We really need a splash pad. That’s what we need."
In the weeks ahead the organization has numerous events planned. An open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Activities will include ping-pong storytelling and social time. Chips and drinks will be served. Pastor Todd D. French Sr. of the Greater St. Paul AME Zion Church will host the event.