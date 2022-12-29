Chesapeake & Albemarle Railroad will receive more than $400,000 in state grant funding to make needed bridge improvements and track upgrades in Perquimans and Pasquotank counties.
The railroad, which operates 69 miles of track between Chesapeake, Virginia, and Edenton, received the short line railroad matching grant earlier this month from the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program. The FRRCSI, established in 2013 by the General Assembly, enables DOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects to help move freight more effectively.
According to Chesapeake & Albemarle, the company’s partnership with NCDOT will help it make bridge and track improvements that include surfacing and ballast spread along its mainline in Perquimans and Pasquotank. Chesapeake & Albemarle also plans to upgrade the crossties on the lead track serving the Vulcan construction materials company on Knobbs Creek Drive in Elizabeth City.
A spokesman for Chesapeake & Albemarle said the total cost of the project is $807,726, with DOT’s $403,863 grant matching the company’s investment.
“The project will strengthen freight-rail infrastructure to provide more reliable service to shippers on the line, including Commercial Ready Mix, Orano, Parkway Ag, Vulcan, Universal Lumber, Tyson, Southern State and CA Perry,” said Joe Arbona, assistant vice president of government affairs for Chesapeake & Albemarle.
Arbona said making improvements to Chesapeake & Albemarle’s rail line will help “reduce the number of trucks on tax-supported North Carolina roads, reduce emissions, and provide a more economical shipping option.” The project is expected to be completed within 18 months after the agreement with DOT takes effect, he said.
Besides operating 18 miles of track in Virginia, Chesapeake & Albemarle connects with CSX railroad in Portsmouth, and both the Norfolk Southern and Norfolk & Portsmouth Public Belt railroads in Chesapeake. The company transports minerals and stone, chemicals and plastics, lumber and forest products, agricultural products and metals.
According to its website, Chesapeake & Albemarle is owned by Genesee & Wyoming, a company that owns or leases 115 freight railroads worldwide. Its locally managed operating regions employ 7,300 workers and serve 3,000 customers.
The $403,863 grant awarded to Chesapeake & Albemarle is part of the $12 million DOT is granting to short line railroad operators in the state to make $24 million in improvements to 52 railroad bridges and nearly 123 miles of track.