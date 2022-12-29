Chesapeake & Albemarle Railroad will receive more than $400,000 in state grant funding to make needed bridge improvements and track upgrades in Perquimans and Pasquotank counties.

The railroad, which operates 69 miles of track between Chesapeake, Virginia, and Edenton, received the short line railroad matching grant earlier this month from the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program. The FRRCSI, established in 2013 by the General Assembly, enables DOT to partner with rail companies on improvement projects to help move freight more effectively.