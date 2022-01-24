The winter storm that blew through eastern and central North Carolina late Friday and early Saturday blanketed Perquimans County with snow but didn't cause any serious incidents.
Various parts of Perquimans received between 3.5 inches and 7 inches of snow. But the county escaped serious weather-related incidents, according to county emergency officials.
Jonathan Nixon, the county's emergency services director, credited the public for not unnecessarily venturing out on snow-covered roads.
"Thanks to the public for heeding the warnings and being cautious and not traveling if they didn't have to," Nixon said.
The Perquimans Sheriff's Office assisted a few disabled motorists but no major accidents were reported.
Emergency vehicles were able to traverse roads safely as needed.
No power outages were reported in connection with the snowstorm.
The Perquimans County Schools were closed Friday and because of the threat of icy roads offered remote learning to students on Monday.
Citing the possibility of roads refreezing Sunday night, Perquimans officials also elected to open county offices on a three-hour delay Monday. The town of Winfall also opened on a three-hour delay Monday. The town of Hertford, however, opened at 8 a.m.
The county's landfill and solid waste convenience sites opened after a two-hour delay on Monday.