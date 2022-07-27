Summer Interns

Hertford interim Town Manager Janice Cole sits at a table in the conference room at Town Hall with summer student interns (l-r) Riley Jakob and Bryant Bogel. Jakob, 19, is a rising senior at East Carolina University. Bogle, 16, is a rising junior at Perquimans County High School.

 Reggie Ponder/The Perquimans Weekly

The town of Hertford has benefited this summer from the work of two student interns.

Bryant Bogle, 16, is a rising junior at Perquimans County High School, and Riley Jakob, 19, is a rising senior at East Carolina University.