The town of Hertford has benefited this summer from the work of two student interns.
Bryant Bogle, 16, is a rising junior at Perquimans County High School, and Riley Jakob, 19, is a rising senior at East Carolina University.
Bogle worked 20 hours this summer, finishing his internship on Monday. His work focused on filing and other general office activities.
Jakob will continue through Aug. 13. He has been working in Hertford two or three days a week since the middle of June.
In addition, he does some work online when he is not in Hertford. The total internship program is 330 hours.
Jakob explained that his internship, which is funded by the State Employees Credit Union and operated by ECU, focuses on 20 low-wealth towns.
He said he has spent a lot of time during his internship editing and updating the town’s website.
“I made it more visually appealing,” said Jakob, who is majoring in entrepreneurship.
Jakob also has created an Instagram account for the town to use in promoting activities such as the Friday Night Stroll and Saturday Morning Live downtown flea market.
“It’s a different demographic for the town,” Jakob said of those who are reached through Instagram.
“A lot of his focus has been on marketing,” added interim Town Manager Janice Cole of Jakob’s work this summer.
Bogel is interested in a career in accounting, and he said that plan has gotten a boost from his work at town hall this summer.
“It has made me more interested in accounting,” he said.
While helping out at town hall Bogel has learned how the fiscal year schedule affects town operations. He said he also learned a lot about the town budget and how the town manages its finances.
Bogel filled out an application for the internship, which is designed to provide office experience for high school students.
Jakob said “more professional communication” has been one of his best lessons from this summer.
“I think the biggest thing is I have learned how to communicate better,” Jakob said.
Jakob said he met hundreds of people when he first arrived in Hertford.
Bogel said he has learned to be more organized, which he said will help him in school. He got a chance to work in different areas of town government and with a number of different town employees, he said.
Jakob said he has shadowed Cole during his internship in Hertford. He said he has enjoyed working in town government.
“I could enjoy it, I think,” Jakob said of the possibility of pursuing a career in municipal administration. “I like helping people.”
Jakob did a survey of local business owners about the downtown flea market. He said most found the flea market to be a benefit for them.
