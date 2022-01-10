Perquimans County officials last week strengthened and clarified their support for a town of Hertford effort to preserve the S-Bridge truss as a new feature at Missing Mill Park.
Last month County Manager Frank Heath wrote a letter to N.C. Department of Transportation officials supporting the preservation of the S-Bridge truss and its relocation to park site.
That sentiment was cemented in a resolution adopted unanimously by the Perquimans Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3. The resolution supports the town's request for grant funding to relocate and preserve the S-Bridge truss.
Heath noted the resolution asks that funds be provided to the NCDOT for the project. Heath added that county officials hope the agency will oversee the project, though that kind of detail has yet to be worked out.
The resolution notes that the S-Bridge is being replaced "due to functional obsolescence." Nonetheless, the bridge's historic and aesthetic importance has not diminished at all, according to county and town officials.
"Since the bridge was constructed in 1929, it has served as the centerpiece of our county, even appearing on town and county logos throughout the years," Heath wrote in a Dec. 14 letter to NCDOT Division 1 Engineer Sterling Baker.
"Recently, the town of Hertford has approved a waterfront revitalization plan along the Perquimans River with the S-Bridge truss again being incorporated as a focal point," Heath said in the letter. "In this plan, the S-Bridge truss would be located in the Missing Mill Park area as an integral part of the bike and pedestrian paths on the water."
Heath's letter said the project "would accentuate the proposed commercial and residential development along the waterfront and around the bridge" and asks "that the funding for the saving of this important piece of history be granted."
Hertford officials were expected to adopt a similar resolution at Town Council's Jan. 10 meeting.
The town's Riverfront and Community Development Plan, adopted by the council in September, includes the relocated S-Bridge truss among a number of proposed park-related amenities that include: a public walkway on top of the inland retaining wall; walkways on piers that include educational signage about the role of wetlands; fishing piers and viewing platforms; public restrooms near the amphitheater; picnic pavilions with grills and seating; children’s play equipment near the pavilions and central to the park; a water play area; paths accessible by bike, pedestrians, and handicapped individuals; public open grassed areas adjacent to the retaining wall; and upgraded sidewalks along Grubb Street.
The plan also addresses a range of community concerns including housing, infrastructure and downtown business development.