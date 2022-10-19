...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Bailey Sawyer (left), Megan Sawyer (center) and Paisley Sawyer are shown at the entrance to the corn maze at Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church’s Fall Festival, Sunday. More than 350 people attended the annual event, which included a corn maze.
More than 350 people attended Bagley Swamp Wesleyan Church’s Fall Festival on Sunday, and many of them ended up winding their way through tunnels of corn stalks at the event’s corn maze.
The Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, pales in comparison to the church’s masterful creation in a cornfield on Bagley Swamp Road.
Maps were provided for those adventurous enough to step inside the giant puzzle, and kids who entered with looks of apprehension on their face exited with beaming smiles of joy.
Beside the maze, the event also featured pumpkin carving. Kaylee Anderson, Joshua Bundt, Lidia Nordstrom and Dimitri Swinney showed off their creativity, painting pumpkins of all sizes and colors.
The festival included other games, a variety of foods pleasing to every palate and of course, freshly popped corn.
“The event was a total team effort. Gerald Christian led the designing and creating of the maze with a crew of helpers,” said Bagley Swamp pastor James Spaugh. “A team of 30 to 40 volunteers helped prior to the event with planning and preparation as well as the night of the event.”
There is good news on the horizon for Hertford Grammar and Perquimans Middle School students.
According to Spaugh the schools plan to bring their students to the corn maze over the next few weeks.