ELIZABETH CITY — Many local residents may know Jesse Wood as the 63-year-old owner of Wood’s Automotive in Elizabeth City. But do they know Jesse Wood, the TikTok sensation known as “jessewood06”?

Nearly 170,000 people on TikTok follow Jesse’s videos that he has been posting to the popular video app TikTok for the past two years. On TikTok, his username is jessewood06.