A Vision in the Making: Developing Hertford's Waterfront

Progress remains ongoing in efforts toward formulating a plan to improve Hertford’s historic downtown, neighborhoods and northern riverfront.
In an effort to reach as many people as possible during the pandemic, the consultant team is using a digital platform (publicinput.com/HertfordPlan).
The Community and Riverfront Advisory Committee is assisting with this effort by distributing paper copies of the survey, collecting them, and entering the data on the site.
This Committee does not manage the project, rather they advise the consultants, provide outreach to the community for the plan, and provide guidance to assure we are hearing the voices, goals and objective of the community. Often, such volunteer groups will continue after the plan is complete, advocate for it, and help to ensure it is implemented over time.
Allison Platt, a senior landscape architect/project manager with Rivers and Associates, said the project has two parts, not just the waterfront.
The Community Plan is looking at the historic downtown, both residential and commercial, and will result in a plan and recommendations to improve the entire community.
Community volunteers met a couple months ago and spread out over the study area to evaluate the condition and character of all buildings.
Platt presented the result of this work at its first public meeting on January 19-20. Since then, the group has identified vacant properties or properties in very poor condition that may be likely candidates for new housing.
A new version of the plan will be shown at the meeting
Platt said the Riverfront Plan is more technical at this point, looking at delineating the wetlands, defining the types and cost of measures needed to protect the riverfront from flooding, and obtaining Coastal Area Management Act permits that will allow the Town to apply for the funds needed to implement the flood protection measures.
This work will include an inland retaining wall, a public walkway along the entire length of the northern riverfront, and the restoration of wetlands to protect water quality in the Perquimans River and mitigate flooding.
When the Community and Riverfront Advisory Committee presented the wetlands delineation, Platt said, it noted that the area available for development is now smaller than shown in the original concept plan. Group has been re-examining the plan and making changes which it will present at the next meeting in March. Possible uses for both the riverfront and the larger study area are also being vetted by the economists on the team, Economics Leadership.
In addition to Rivers & Associates, landscape architects and project managers, technical support on the riverfront is being provided by Moffatt & Michol, marine engineers, and LMG, ecologists.
A couple of ideas that the community has responded well to in the early stages of the project include the public waterfront walkway, an amphitheater on the western end of the riverfront, and the possibility of working with Elizabeth City and Edenton to purchase a period locomotive and passenger cars to run between the three towns at some point in the future.
Ideas for building trade training and financial assistance with housing rehab are also in the works and the Town has made strides in these areas already.
Success depends on people getting involved and being committed to the project.
“The success of any community revitalization project depends not only on an inclusive process, but also on the adoption of the plan by Council and support for implementation from both community leaders and the community as a whole,” Platt said. “I have met many citizens who want to see positive change and who have attended meetings and voiced support for the process and the potential for positive change.
“Like most communities, Hertford has some challenges, but I believe that the majority of leadership and citizens want Hertford to thrive and will work towards that end. I know we will finish the plan, and then I am hopeful that the community will carry it forward.”
Community and Riverfront Advisory Committee has received comments from roughly 150 people concerning the planning process, but there is still time to provide input: https://publicinput.com/HertfordPlan
Platt said that there were 150 surveys completed and another 25 paper copies still to be entered.
“We would like to get a higher response, but getting the word out about the publicinput.com site has been a challenge,” she said. “The Town has not really promoted it as we hoped, and the pandemic presented its own challenges. The survey will remain open until the end of the plan process, so these numbers will hopefully improve. “
Platt said the web site itself has received 997 views and 2,230 responses, which is very good for a site with limited publicity. Items of interest in responses to the survey: most people own their own homes (only 8% rent); only 13% have school age children; most respondents are retired; 87% rated the quality of their lives in Hertford/Perquimans County as either Good or Satisfactory (only 8% rated it as unsatisfactory or poor).
In response to whether any people thought they might need to relocate for employment, 80% said no. The top challenges in Herford:
1) Lack of job opportunities;
2) substandard housing;
3) not enough restaurants, shops, and entertainment.
A correlate question was to name three options that are important to the future of the area. The top three vote-getters were:
1) creating jobs
2) strengthening downtown and adding shops and restaurants
3) expanding business opportunities.
In the comments sections, there are many comments about the following:
1) enforce building codes;
2) improve the political climate / leadership in Hertford,
3) create jobs,
4) provide more activities for young people, and
5) expand business opportunities and open more shops and restaurants.
None of these comments are “most important”, but many of these comments will be reflected in the plan and implementation strategies.
Vision for the waterfront is coming together spurred by ideas for change.
“We heard some great ideas for added elements of the riverfront plan, including the suggestion to change the area on the west end from a boat launching area to an amphitheater,” Platt said. “We did not have the budget to work on the Community Plan previously, so that work is new. It is important to understand that a community plan/master plan never shows exactly what a particular site or community will look like in the future.
“Rather is defines a vision for improvements and outlines an implementation strategy that outlines priority projects, timelines, costs, and responsibilities needed to make the plan a reality.”
After the plan is complete, these are multiple actions of leadership, investors, funding agencies, and property owners that will shape the plan over time. Approval of the plan should be accompanied by a commitment to quality development that prevents missteps and ensures successful results.
“There are numerous examples of communities that have adopted their plans, supported them, and demanded quality in implementation that resulted in impressive physical changes, positive economic outcomes, growth, and community pride,” Platt said.
Beginning January 6, the survey could only be completed online. In mid-January, printed copies were made available and distributed to citizens who live within the Town of Hertford and Perquimans County. Surveys are still being accepted. Copies are available for pick up/drop off at the Hertford Town Manager’s Office in the Municipal Building, 114 West Grubb Street.
“I am pleased with the responses received, thus far, but would like to hear from more citizens who live within the Town of Hertford,” said Sandra Anderson, a member of the Community and Riverfront Advisory Committee.
Anderson is optimistic the plan is moving toward fruition.
“I will say that I am ‘cautiously optimistic.’ In other words, I am hopeful, but recognize the major challenges facing the Town of Hertford, namely our current political climate and the SBI investigation; neither being favorable or productive,” she said. “We can come up with a perfect plan, but it is the Council that must approve and support the plan. These challenges can have a negative impact on our chances of receiving funding, when sought, as well as attracting new businesses.”
Another member of the Community and Riverfront Advisory Committee, Larry Sandeen, shared his thoughts about the progress being made.
“The Community and Waterfront Development effort is huge step forward that will act as a catalyst for a number of activities,” he said. “It is hard to separate the central elements of the formal effort being led by Allison Platt from the other efforts that are ongoing. In the five years that I have been a County resident, I have not seen the combination of opportunity, action and resolve that is now focusing on our Town and County Seat.”
The community development portion of the plan kicked off with the assessment of residential homes in the town that occurred in December, which provided a clearer picture of the number of valuable homes that need to be restored and repaired.
December was also a month where the town leadership encouraged a large number of resident home owners to apply for the Albemarle Commission Essential Single-Family Rehab Loan Pool Program (ESFRLP) for home rehabilitation.
Sandeen believes that roughly 50 residents have applications pending for support through this program, with repairs starting to some homes within a few weeks.
“This will help some of our economically challenged folks to accomplish critical repairs to their properties and improve their living conditions, and possibly lower utility costs,” he said.
Sandeen said the waterfront development effort will create a vibrant waterfront for both residents and visitors to appreciate the unique beauty of the Perquimans River as it meanders past the town and under the Swing Bridge.
“The waterfront will become the focal point of community activities, including concerts and celebrations, and will bring additional jobs and revenue to the Main Street and surrounding areas,” he said. “Much excitement is being generated by the waterfront project, but work is already started on improvements to Barrows Alley, and new entrepreneurs are working to bring new business to Church Street as well.”
Sandeen said the positive environment being created by all these efforts will enable many other projects to happen.
“One could say that as the vibrancy of the Hertford community increases all things are possible,” he said. “I personally would like to see bike path constructed from the waterfront, past the recreation center, all the way to the Newbold-White House.
“This would allow the youth of Hertford easier access to the Recreation Center, where I believe the long discussed indoor pool will finally be constructed. This bike path, coupled with a bike repair/rental shop would allow visitors, arriving by boat or high speed ferry to use the bike path to visit the Newbold-White House.”
Waterfront improvements would foster economic development.
“A bakery for fresh bread every morning and to support the local restaurants would be great,” Sandeen said. “Figuring out how to have ice cream as good as Woodard’s available in the evenings. Increasing the number of small restaurants on Church Street, and possibly eliminating the parking on the west side of the street to allow for café seating along the street during good weather.
“I know that the possibilities are many, and I believe that the Community and Waterfront Development Plan is helping Hertford and Perquimans County to see that the economic revival is not just possible, rather it is nearly unavoidable.”