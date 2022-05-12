Whether it’s searching for a part-time summer job to earn money for college or starting on a career path, Perquimans County High School seniors have a wealth of job opportunities available to them right here at home.
That was a key takeaway from last week’s PCHS Job Fair at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
With a tight labor market, a number of employers were in attendance to talk with students about their job openings.
“One of the most efficient ways of finding staff is through local job fairs,” explained Jill Cohen, director of career and technical education for Perquimans County Schools and organizer of the Friday, May 6, job fair.
“The pandemic has made some mindset changes in our community,” Cohen said. “In the past, students had a difficult time finding entry-level work in our area. The job fair is in response to employers asking, ‘who do we have ready to work?’
“The requests have been coming from local and distance employers,” she continued. “There is a pipeline gap that we have been projecting as the future; however, the future is now.”
Albemarle Boats manufacturing manager Carroll Bundy said his company is trying to fill a number of positions.
“The (job) market is tight,” Bundy said. “That’s why we’re here. We have openings at all levels. It can be a summer job situation or the first step in a career of boat manufacturing.”
Bundy, who’s been with Albemarle Boats for 28 years, described it as “a terrific company.”
The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, whose representatives were in attendance at the job fair, is also actively searching to fill its slots in its apprenticeship program. Those who are accepted into the program make a four-year commitment and earn a competitive salary while learning shipbuilding skills.
For those considering a culinary career, Earp’s in Elizabeth City is looking for line cooks, 252 Grill in Hertford is seeking servers and cooks. So too is Story’s Seafood. Hourly wages range from $10 to $14 an hour.
The Hertford Hardee’s is one of 300-plus restaurants in its franchise group. According to District Manager Brant Skidmore, Hardee’s provides a great opportunity to start a culinary career.
“We take pride in our employees and treat then right. Many of our employees have been with Hardee’s for years,” he said.
If heat from the stove isn’t the right flame, Elizabeth City Fire Department is also hiring. According to D.L. Guy, the department is currently seeking two applicants. The entry level position pays a yearly salary of $34,843.
You Can Vote Regional Director Laura Martier also attended the job fair. The organization is hiring workers to at $15 an hour to help register college students to vote.
If working at a golf course is your speed, Albemarle Plantation is hiring groundskeepers, servers and cooks.
The Hertford Speedway also has immediate part-time and full-time openings, offering a pay and compensation package that includes signing bonuses, competitive wages and backup child care. According to Speedway General Manager Teri Carnes, applicants must be 18.
City Beverage Company, one of the largest area distributors of water, beer and craft beverages, is searching for delivery drivers, merchandisers and warehouse workers. Applicants need to be 18 and have a clean driving record.