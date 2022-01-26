The Perquimans County Courthouse will be the site of an “active shooter” drill on the afternoon of Feb. 4.
Participants will meet at the Hertford Fire Department at noon for a pre-drill briefing and then around 1 p.m. travel to the courthouse for the drill.
Jonathan Nixon, emergency services director for Perquimans, said county officials want the public to know that the drill will be taking place so they won’t be frightened when they hear the sounds of simulated gunfire coming from the courthouse area.
“It’s a planned event,” Nixon said.
Because some of the newest 911 emergency tele-communicators will handle calls related to the drill, it’s expected to be a great training opportunity for them, Nixon said.
Participating agencies will include all six fire departments in the county, the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans Emergency Medical Services, Emergency Management, and a number of state and federal partners.
The state and federal participants are expected to include the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Division of Probation and Parole, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, and the U.S. Department of Defense.
Participants will not know exactly what to expect during the drill, which will make it more realistic, according to organizers.
“The incident will evolve,” Nixon said.
Actors will play various roles in the incident and courthouse staff will be in their usual roles.
Court will not be in session while the drill is going on but the Clerk of Court’s office will remain open for official business. An officer will be stationed at the courthouse to escort members of the public to visit the office to transact business.
The Perquimans County Tax Office at the rear of the building will also remain open during the drill.
The Community Emergency Response Team will be involved and College of The Albemarle has been invited to send emergency medical technician students to play some of the roles in the drill.
The Perquimans County Schools will also participate. School buses will be re-routed because a lane of traffic next to the courthouse will be closed.
Nixon said the county typically holds a couple of drills a year. There have previously been active shooter drills at schools but this will be the first at the courthouse.
The drill is being funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The contractor helping stage the drill, Sam’s Safety Consultants, will provide feedback on the agencies’ response.
Nixon said emergency responders learn something with every drill.
“Working relations with all responding agencies continue to improve every time we have an exercise,” he said.
Results from drills are used to write grants for equipment or training that can be helpful in responding to emergencies.
Fliers explaining the drill have been hand delivered to businesses in Hertford’s downtown area. The businesses will be affected because of travel limitations during the drill. County officials also wanted to be sure businesses are prepared for the sounds of simulated gunfire during the drill.
Emergency officials say it’s also important for businesses to have a plan to handle emergency situations.
“(The drill) is a value to them as well,” Julie Solesbee of Perquimans Emergency Services said, referring to the benefit for businesses.
Sometime in the next couple of months the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County Emergency Management in fact plan to conduct a safety and preparedness workshop for businesses.
“Sheriff (Shelby) White has been a big proponent of putting this drill together,” Nixon said.
White said the drills are a great training experience for deputies and other emergency responders.
“It gives them a chance to experience what it is like in this kind of situation, White said. “It’s one of those things where you prepare for it and then you pray that you never have to use it.”
White noted that all of the emergency responders take the drill seriously.
“It has a real feel to it,” White said.