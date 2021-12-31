New COVID-19 cases, active cases, congregate housing cases and new COVID hospitalizations all rose last week in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county public health district.
There was at least one encouraging sign, however: the COVID-19 transmission rate fell from “high” to “substantial” in Perquimans and Pasquotank counties and remained “moderate” in Hertford County. ARHS also reported no new COVID-related deaths last week.
ARHS released data Tuesday, Dec. 28, reporting 313 new COVID cases since the agency’s last report on Dec. 21. Active COVID cases also rose to 317, an increase of 58 from the report released Dec. 21.
Currituck County saw the largest-number of new cases (75) in the partial week. It also had the largest number of active cases, 72, which is 21 more than the Dec. 21 report.
Pasquotank County saw the second-largest number of new cases (51) and had the second-largest number of active cases (56). Pasquotank’s number of active cases was actually three fewer than in the previous report.
Chowan County was third in both new cases (49) and active cases (50). Hertford County was fourth in new cases (36) and tied for sixth — with Gates County — in active cases (26).
Bertie was fifth in new cases (31) and fourth in active cases (39).
Among the eight counties, only Perquimans didn’t report any increase in active cases. It reported 25 new cases but its active cases remained at 27.
Perquimans and Pasquotank saw their COVID transmission rates fall from high to substantial, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker. Perquimans’ case rate per 100,000 people wasn’t available but its positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was 8.15%, the third-lowest in the public health district.
Pasquotank, meanwhile, saw its case rate fall to 50.22 and its positivity rate drop to a region-low 6.48%.
Hertford County continued to see only moderate transmission of COVID. Its case rate was 42.2 and its positivity rate was 7.76%.
The other five counties in the district continued to see high transmission rates.
ARHS data also showed that COVID cases at congregate housing facilities in the region rose by 23 to 72 as of Tuesday, Dec. 28. Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation continued to have the largest share of the cases — 46 — while also reporting five deaths. Sixteen cases were reported at Accordius Heath of Gatesville; another outbreak of six inmate cases were reported at Albemarle District Jail; and outbreaks of two cases each were reported at both the Landings of Albemarle in Hertford and Chowan River Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Edenton.
Only 399 people in the eight counties got a booster shot or third dose of vaccine since the Dec. 21 report. That’s significantly fewer than the nearly 1,300 who got a booster/third dose the previous week when ARHS held a number of mass drive-thru clinics. As of Dec. 28, 11,730 residents of the eight counties have gotten either a third dose or booster. Perquimans County continued to have the second-largest number of residents in the region getting a booster/third dose: 1,929.
One significant change from the Dec. 21 report showed the percentage of persons 17 and younger contracting COVID between July 1 and Dec. 27 fell by more than 5%. In the Dec. 21 report, that age group made up nearly a quarter of new cases since July 1. In last week’s report, the age group made up only 19.37% of new cases.