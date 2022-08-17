WINFALL — Borrowing a page from neighboring Hertford, Winfall town officials are launching a renewed pursuit of grant opportunities to rebuild infrastructure and grow the town’s tax base.

Valery McDonald, the town councilor charged with leadership in grant-seeking under the council’s new committee structure, told fellow councilors Aug. 8 that she’s started reaching out to state and federal officials about grant opportunities. She also plans to meet with the nonprofit Golden LEAF Inc., she said.