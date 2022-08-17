WINFALL — Borrowing a page from neighboring Hertford, Winfall town officials are launching a renewed pursuit of grant opportunities to rebuild infrastructure and grow the town’s tax base.
Valery McDonald, the town councilor charged with leadership in grant-seeking under the council’s new committee structure, told fellow councilors Aug. 8 that she’s started reaching out to state and federal officials about grant opportunities. She also plans to meet with the nonprofit Golden LEAF Inc., she said.
McDonald noted the recent success Hertford has experienced securing grant funding.
Hertford is building on its completion last year of a Riverfront and Community Development Plan to seek a host of grants related to economic development, flooding mitigation, infrastructure and tourism.
Earlier this month, the town learned from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office that Hertford had been awarded $14.9 million in infrastructure grants for water and wastewater projects. The funding came from the program that administers American Rescue Plan Act funding for the state.
According to Cooper’s office, Hertford netted more than $9 million for a waterline replacement project, another $3.67 million for wastewater collection improvements, and $2.1 million for water treatment system improvements. The town partnered with Withers Ravenel Engineering to apply for the funds.
Golden LEAF Inc., the Rocky Mount-based nonprofit, also recently awarded Hertford $90,000 for a flood mitigation project. According to Golden LEAF’s announcement, the grant will help Hertford “collect field data, perform modeling of existing watersheds, map the location and condition of stormwater assets, and develop and prioritize concept plans to address flooded streets that occur during heavy rain events.”
One of the things that caught McDonald’s eye was the way Hertford took advantage of programs that make student interns available to help town government during the summer. Bryant Bogle, 16, a rising junior at Perquimans County High School, and Riley Jakob, 19, a rising senior at East Carolina University, both interned for Hertford this summer.
Bogle worked 20 hours this summer, focusing on filing and other general office activities. Jakob’s work ended Aug. 13. He had been working in Hertford two or three days a week since the middle of June.
Bogle’s internship was through a program of the Career and Technical Education department of the Perquimans County Schools. Jakob’s internship through East Carolina University was funded through a grant from the State Employees Credit Union.
In another matter, Winfall Town Council agreed to contract with Lyle Brown to clean out a number of ditches in town. The hourly rate is $300 an hour and the project is expected to take about an hour and a half.
The council also approved securing the services of Greensboro-based State Code Enforcement for assistance with zoning administration as needed at a rate of $72 an hour. The firm also will submit a price for updating the town’s zoning map.