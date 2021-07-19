EDENTON — This year’s Northeast Ag Expo is set for Thursday, July 29, and will be held in Chowan County.
The field tour will feature several Extension specialists from N.C. State University and will focus on mid-season management of cotton and peanuts.
Registration and breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m. at Rocky Hock Baptist Church located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, Edenton.
Presentations will be made at nearby cotton and peanut fields beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 11 a.m.
This year’s presenters and presentations include: Dr. David Jordan on peanut agronomy; Dr. Rick Brandenburg and Dr. Dominic Reisig on insect management; Dr. Guy Collins and Dr. Keith Edmisten on cotton agronomy; Dr. Charlie Cahoon on weed management.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, there will be no tradeshow or sponsored lunch.
The Northeast Ag Expo covers six counties in northeastern North Carolina: Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, and Perquimans. The Northeast Ag Expo Field Day is held annually through the joint efforts of producers, agribusinesses, NCSU, commodity groups and Extension agents in the six counties.
Pre-registration for the free event is available online or by calling the Chowan Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension at 252-482-6585. For questions about the event, contact Field Crops Extension Agent Matt Leary at 252-482-6585.