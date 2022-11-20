Albemarle Chorale

Members of the Albemarle Chorale are shown during one of the group’s Christmas concerts last year. The Chorale will again be performing two concerts this holiday season, one at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton on Dec. 4 and a second at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City on Dec. 11.

 Photo courtesy Albemarle Chorale

Several Christmases ago, Albemarle Chorale director Lynwood Winslow was so captivated by the music from his PBS station playing on his car radio that he stayed behind the wheel until the end of the cantata even though he was parked in his own driveway.

The piece he was listening to was “The Star of Bethlehem” composed by Josef Rheinberger. This Christmas, Winslow is fulfilling a wish he made after hearing Rheinberger’s music for the first time — that the Albemarle Chorale could perform it.

Pat Winter is a member of the Albemarle Chorale.