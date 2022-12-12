...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, addresses the audience Tuesday evening at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Albemarle Commission at Seven Sounds Brewing Co. in Elizabeth City.
At the 50th anniversary of the Albemarle Commission Tuesday, (l-r) outgoing Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates Chairman Lloyd Griffin presents a certificate of appreciation to at-large board member William "Doc" Hoggard of Pasquotank County.
At the 50th anniversary celebration of the Albemarle Commission Tuesday evening, (l-r) Clayton Riggs of Camden County receives a plaque in recognition of service on the Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates from Albemarle Commission Executive Director Mike Ervin.
At the 50th anniversary of the Albemarle Commission Tuesday, (l-r) outgoing Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates Chairman Lloyd Griffin presents a certificate of appreciation to at-large board member William "Doc" Hoggard of Pasquotank County.
At the 50th anniversary celebration of the Albemarle Commission Tuesday evening, (l-r) Clayton Riggs of Camden County receives a plaque in recognition of service on the Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates from Albemarle Commission Executive Director Mike Ervin.
The Albemarle Commission this week celebrated 50 years of service to the region in areas such as grant administration, service coordination, and management of services like senior nutrition and employment training.
State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, told those gathered Tuesday evening for a celebratory dinner at Seven Sounds Brewing in Elizabeth City that the Albemarle Commission makes a difference every day in the lives of people in a 10-county region of northeastern North Carolina.
Although an early iteration of the commission was organized in November 1964 as the Albemarle Rural Planning and Development Commission — with an annual budget of slightly more than $14,000 — the anniversary being observed this year is 1972. That’s when aging programs and a Manpower Planning Board were added to the organization’s responsibilities and then Gov. Robert Scott designated the commission as the regional clearinghouse for grant applications, according to a history prepared by Albemarle Commission staff.
The commission assisted in the acquisition of more than $500 million in grants for the 10-county area in its first decade of existence, according to the summary of the history.
Environmental studies, water projects in Hertford and Columbia, regional solid waste planning, grant oversight for the Economic Improvement Council, administration of Community Development Block Grant projects, and administration of numerous loan programs for businesses and homeowners are among the many projects the Albemarle Commission has overseen or spearheaded.
“In other words, over the last 50 years the Albemarle Commission has provided services directly and indirectly as a grant writer or grant administrator for every town and county in our region,” the document states.
Hanig said the Northeastern Workforce Development Board received strong support when the state proposed consolidating it under direct control from Raleigh. He said the outpouring of support for allowing the WDB to keep its current independent role was the strongest he’s seen during his time in the state General Assembly.
“We stopped them in their tracks,” Hanig said.
Hanig said right now is the best opportunity northeastern North Carolina has ever had for growth and economic development.
Lloyd Griffin, outgoing chairman of the Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates, reminisced about his long involvement with the organization. He noted that the 10-county region includes about 170,000 people but covers an enormous geographical area.
The following board members received plaques at Tuesday’s celebration for their years of service to the Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates:
• Fondella Leigh of Perquimans County, seven years;
• Tracey Johnson of Washington County, 15 years;
• Clayton Riggs of Camden County for 10-plus years; and
• Griffin of Pasquotank County for 20 years.
Outgoing at-large members also received certificates: Connie Brothers of Perqiumans; Janet Russ of Hyde County; William “Doc” Hoggard of Pasquotank; and Elizabeth Heddrick of Gates County.