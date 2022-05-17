The Albemarle Community Orchestra will perform two concerts of patriotic music at the Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford this weekend.
The program will feature a variety of John Phillip Sousa marches, well-known folk songs, U.S. military songs, and U.S. and Ukrainian anthems and more.
The orchestra, organized by Nancy Jones in June 2017, is comprised of local musicians ages 14 through 86 who “gather for the pure joy of playing music of the past and present with friends and neighbors,” according to a press release. Members hail from Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties, and one member even drives up from Manteo to participate, the release states.
The Albemarle Community Orchestra performs twice a year, once in the spring and again in December. In December, the orchestra performed “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” along with a medley of holiday songs.
There is no admission charge for this weekend’s concerts, but organizers are asking for donations to help provide medical supplies to those in need in Ukraine, which is still fighting against an invasion by the Russian army.
The Carolina Moon Theater is across the street from the American Legion Hall in Hertford. Concert times will be 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. For reservations, email carolinamoontheater@org/.